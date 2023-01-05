When the Gainesville Cardinals put a game against Brentsville on their schedule, they were hoping the Tigers, led by senior point guard and Siena signee Alden Yergey, would provide a strong test.
But Wednesday night Tigers’ head coach Keyla Delaney opted to keep Yergey, who has played through a foot injury all season, off the active roster because ‘’with conference play coming up next week, we just didn't want to risk it,’’ Delaney said.
Without Yergey, the anticipated matchup never materialized as Brentsville (8-3) struggled from the start and never recovered in a 47-14 non-conference loss to Gainesville (11-1).
The talented Cardinals won despite not having ‘’good offensive precision,’’ according to coach Daniel Nemerow. “But the girls were (finally) able to settle in.’’
Gainesville scored the first seven points of the game en route to an 11-4 first quarter lead. Brentsville shot 33 percent from the field (2 for 6) in the first quarter, but more significantly, committed nine turnovers, among 26 turnovers for the game. The Tigers actually outshot Gainesville in the first quarter as the Cardinals made five of 16 shots from the field in the period.
But Madison McKenzie (seven) and Demi Gilliam (four) picked up the scoring slack for Gainesville in the quarter and kept it going in the second quarter. Gilliam tallied nine and McKenzie added seven in that period. Without its offensive firebrand (Yergey), Brentsville shot just 30.4 (7 for 23) from the field in the game. Brooke Lynn Miller led the Tigers with six points.
Gilliam and McKenzie finished with 18 points and 16 points.
Delaney said Yergey has a doctor's appointment Thursday that will determine an official diagnosis.
''But we just couldn't take the risk of it becoming inflamed with conference play starting soon,'' Delaney said.
Gilliam put on a few good moves in the paint, which she says is part of her approach to every game.
“My goal is always get to the rim, use both hands, and finish any way I can,’’ Gilliam said.
Nemerow said he felt badly because of Yergey having to miss the game.
“When we scheduled this game, it was because Alden Yergey is a special kid,’’ Nemerow said. “And we wanted to test ourselves. So I was kind of bummed (Yergey) missed the game. Once our girls realized she wasn't there, they settled in a bit.’’
Gainesville all but sealed the victory in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 18-8, led by Gilliam’s nine points.
Much of the second half was played with a running clock, which is instituted when a team leads by 35 points or more after halftime. Nemerow said he doesn't have a problem with the rule.
“I’ve been on both ends of that,’’ Nemerow said. “I coached in some games 10 years ago that I wished had had a running clock. Honestly coming off a tournament where we played three games in three days, had a tough game against Battlefield Tuesday, and start district play Friday, I am good with getting out of here early so our girls can get some rest.’’
