Hylton High School began the first official day of football practice Thursday on the driver’s education portion of the parking lot. The snowstorm from earlier in the week precipitated the move after it left their practice field a mess.
Standing in rows of five, just over 40 players came better dressed for cold weather as they stretched and then did some work on kickoffs before breaking off into groups. Call it a lesson learned. The day before, they did a walk-through underdressed in preparing for the climate.
This time, the players wore their jerseys (blue for defense, white for offense) over long-sleeve shirts. One brave soul wore shorts, but the atypical balmy weather allowed for a reprieve as temperatures sat around 48 degrees when practice started at 4 p.m.
With an added sense of urgency, first-year head coach Nate Murphy moved things along at a brisk pace during the two-hour session. With light fading and temperatures quickly dropping, there was no time to waste that day. This was practice No. 1 of 15 as teams look to a shortened season that begins two weeks from Monday.
In normal circumstances, the football season would have begun in late July, early August under humid conditions and then finish up with frigid conditions in December with the state finals. But the pandemic upended the high school schedule. To give every sport a chance to compete this school year, the Virginia High School voted to delay the start of the 2020-21 athletic calendar. Football was pushed back to February.
Each sport is playing a compressed schedule. Football will play six games over seven weeks.
“A normal non-COVID year you get 15 days, 30 practices before your first scrimmage and then you get eight more practices over the two scrimmage weeks,” Murphy said. “Now we have about for the season about 40 practices. The margin for error is small.”
In addition, teams are dealing with COVID-19 protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.
Murphy and his team first met Thursday inside the school. Players had to check in at a table in the back of the gym. Some had to return to their cars and retrieve a proper mask after they were informed they could not use neck gaiters, a popular replacement for traditional masks, where the covering is pulled up from their neck.
Prince William County Public Schools is requiring all of its athletes and coaches to wear masks for games and practices.
Murphy has some experience donning masks while serving in the Army from 2015-2019 as a chemical, biological, nuclear and radiation specialist. But never did he imagine wearing any type of mask for anything football-related.
“I struggled at first with it,” Murphy said. “Then after seeing the science and understanding it was not about me, but rather those around me. When they said we had to wear [masks] to coach and play we may have grunted but we welcomed the chance to play and coach.”
Murphy is one of two first-year head football coaches in Prince William County and, at age 33, the second-youngest overall. The other new coach is Woodbridge’s Alex Urquhart, who took over in January of 2020, and is the youngest at age 30.
The two had prior experience as head coaches. Urquhart in football at Leto High School in Tampa (FL.) and Murphy in wrestling at Hylton, Manassas Park and North Stafford.
While their new positions required some adjustments, both figured they’d have a sufficient amount of time to establish in-person rapport with their players and assemble coaching staffs.
For a moment, they did after Woodbridge announced Urquhart’s hiring Jan. 21, 2020 and Hylton announced Murphy’s hiring Feb. 24. Then the pandemic shut everything down in mid-March.
Despite the late start, Murphy, a 2006 Gar-Field graduate, had the advantage of knowing more local people to help him assemble his 12-person staff.
He brought on four coaches he knew from coaching at North Stafford, including his offensive coordinator, Mick Letcher and defensive coordinator Christopher Steward.
Murphy said three Hylton coaches return from last year, including Tom Gryder. The two have known each other since their days at Gar-Field, where Murphy played football and Gryder served as an assistant at the time.
As the veteran of the staff and a former head coach, Gryder is the designated COVID enforcer to make sure everyone is complying with protocols during practice, Murphy said.
Coming from Texas, Urquhart was not as well-connected as Murphy. Plus, Woodbridge only returns one coach from the 2019 season, Harvey Jones, who has coached at the school for 15 seasons.
But through networking and advertising openings, he still quickly formed most of his staff with a wide-range of backgrounds. Who he could not interview in person he did so virtually.
One new coach is a former NFL player, Mike Flores, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team. Flores, the father of former Colgan offensive lineman Stephen Flores, will coach the defensive line. Another is Fred Moore, a former coach at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, and Angel Garcia, a former head coach at Central High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Urquhart will have one familiar face in offensive coordinator Robert Holland. The two played together at Chowan University (N.C.). Holland was at John R. Lewis High School in Springfield last season.
Despite the uncertainty over whether a season was viable, Murphy and Urquhart stayed optimistic.
Out-of-season workouts offered some respite when they began in September for Prince William County public schools. Players were broken into groups with workouts limited to 50 total people, including coaches, for conditioning over a two-hour period that included pre-screening, dropping off and picking up. Initial sessions took place without the use of equipment.
“I’m not sure how it helped as far as conducting football skills, but it helped us bond,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he’s relied heavily on someone who has already experienced balancing COVID-19 protocols when preparing for a practice or a game: Hylton boys basketball coach Barry Smith.
Smith’s primary recommendation was to add more time when planning out schedules.
As Murphy prepares for this most unusual of seasons, he said it’s hard to think about drawing up a game-plan to attack an opponent’s 3-4 defense.
“COVID is at the top of the list,” Murphy said. “Not offense or defense.”
Both coaches said they expect a drop-off in turnout. Murphy is planning for 50 players, while Urquhart 80 to spread over varsity and junior varsity. They both know they may see more attrition. Murphy said the parent of one player decided to keep their son out in response to the new COVID variants cropping up.
The Cardinal District will not field any freshman football teams this year for logistical purposes.
Hylton and Woodbridge also feature young squads. The Bulldogs return four starters on offense and three on defense. The Vikings have no more than 13 seniors on their overall roster.
Another adjustment for Hylton is their practice and game locations.
Hylton will play its first five games on the road to protect its game field. The school is slated to receive a turf field to play on for the 2021-22 school year. If the schedule holds, the turf installation should begin in April.
The Bulldogs wanted to keep its final game at home for the traditional senior night that honors players in their final year of high school football.
Hylton will also eventually adjust its practice site by moving down to Saunders Middle School on Spriggs Road once construction of an extension is underway at Hylton. The addition will cut into the Bulldogs’ current practice field.
With practice now underway, both coaches continue to remind their players about the importance of complying with COVID-19 protocols. If they must pause, a 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to play all six games.
“We spoke to them to make the sacrifice,” Murphy said.
Knowing what’s at stake, the players and coaches are ready to go.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Urquhart said. “The biggest thing is that the kids have waited a year. Now we get to see what they are capable of.”
