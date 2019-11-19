In the middle of talking about his Freedom football team’s upcoming playoff game against Massaponax Monday, Darryl Overton paused for a moment to put on his other coaching hat.
Sitting in Freedom’s cafeteria eating lunch, he noticed a girls basketball player walking past the trophy case and asked why she missed last Saturday’s practice.
Any other season, Overton would have no reason to pose that question to the player. But he did this time now that he’s pulling double duty.
When Freedom finishes football practice at 5 p.m. each day, Overton takes an hour-long break to relax before he begins his next coaching job at 6 p.m. as the Eagles’ new head girls basketball coach.
“He is committed,” Freedom activities director Steve Bryson said.
Overton replaces Vernon Lee who stepped down over the summer to spend more time following his son Vershon, an all-state lineman who will sign in December with South Carolina for football and then enroll in the school in January.
Overton planned on helping Lee this season, but once Lee left the girls clamored for Overton to take over.
Overton has experience coaching basketball at Colonial Forge, where he served as the freshman boys coach for three seasons and assisted the varsity girls team for two seasons. He also currently coaches his 10-year-old daughter’s AAU team.
Overton resisted applying for the Freedom job at first, but relented following the girls’ incessant pleas. He had a rapport with the players already and felt he could balance his two coaching positions when they overlapped.
“I’m passionate about coaching,” Overton said. “Once I walk out on the court and start coaching I’m intense. I won’t be lethargic and lazy because I came out of football practice.”
Overton will do both as long as Freedom football (11-0) keeps winning. The Eagles host Massaponax Friday in a 7 p.m. Class 6 Region B semifinal.
Since tryouts began Nov. 12, Overton has only missed part of one practice when he had to leave 90 minutes early for all-district football team selections.
With first-team all-Cardinal District selection Celebria Peacock transferring to Forest Park, Overton has a young team.
Freedom band director Thomas Thorogood and T.C. Williams graduate and former Sacred Heart University guard Tykera Carter are assisting Overton.
“It’s all working,” Overton said. “I’m not missing anything.”
