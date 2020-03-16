Once Griffin Boone learned that his high school baseball season was on hold until at least April 14, one question popped into his head: “What now?”
Should the Forest Park High School senior cherish his first three years competing for the Bruins even more since there might not be a fourth year if the coronavirus outbreak cancels the season?
Or should he wait and see what happens before rushing to any rash conclusions?
Boone, like other local high school seniors, faced this dilemma head on Friday after Prince William County Public Schools announced it was cancelling school and all after-school activities until April 14 because of the coronavirus’ rapid spread.
“I’m trying to stay positive,” said Boone, who has signed with VCU for baseball. “But it’s obviously hard. It hasn’t hit me that this could be the end. It’s a rough situation.”
Everyone from coaches to the Virginia High School League have cautioned against assuming there will be no spring high school sports season. But it was impossible to avoid the topic.
“At this point, the entire Spring sport season has not been cancelled,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Saturday in a statement. “Everyone clearly understands the dedication and commitment thousands of parents, coaches and student-athletes have made preparing for this season. I am sure college and professional athletes feel the same way as their seasons have been suspended or cancelled. In two weeks, state leaders will evaluate the situation and provide direction for our schools – including the Spring sport season.”
Although nothing is definite yet, area athletic directors are preparing for the possibility of at least cancelling the unplayed games, many of which are non-conference, between now and until school gets back since there wouldn’t be enough time to reschedule all of them. The regular season was scheduled to begin Monday.
If school returns April 14 and teams are allowed to practice and play games, the regular-season schedule would have a month left before the start of the postseason. That would allow enough time to at least get in district games if necessary.
District tournaments begin May 15 and run through May 22. Regionals start the week of May 26 and run through June 3. The state quarterfinals are June 9, state semifinals June 12 and state finals June 13.
Schools will also have to factor in practice time as well. Osbourn Park activities director Keith Laine said he told his coaches to allow for at least three days of practice before playing any games.
“That’s really the priority,” Laine said. “Ultimately this would be based on the kids’ best interest and their health.”
Instead of playing the what-if game, Hylton head baseball coach Jason Ritenour has encouraged his players to find other ways to keep active on the assumption that the season will resume.
“They are worried and panicked they might not have a senior season,” Ritenour said. “But I told them they have no control over it. Go find an open field at an elementary school and hit ground balls to each other. Go rent a [batting] cage. There other resources available.”
Boone said he has been meeting with Hylton graduate and James Madison standout Fox Semones to train at a nearby field in Montclair. The two have known each other for awhile and connect via text to meet.
Those get-togethers have helped Boone clamp down on his anxiety.
“There’s a little hope and that’s keeping me sane,” Boone said.
Boone has undergone a range of emotions. At first, he took the situation personal, as though someone was trying to take away his season. But then he realized everyone was dealing with all these uncertainties and that there was more at stake than a possible lost sports season.
“It’s a safety issue,” Boone said. “It’s bigger than baseball.”
Boone said he and his teammates had a hard time focusing last Thursday in Forest Park’s final scrimmage. They learned an hour before the game against Brentsville that Prince William County planned to close public schools Monday and Tuesday and then re-evaluate the situation Wednesday.
“If we’re off next week, that’s fine,” Boone said. “But it was still a rough time. What if this escalates? No one’s head was there [in the game].”
Then on Friday, Boone and his teammates received word that school was out until mid-April. He received a text from one of the underclassmen in the Forest Park baseball team’s group chat that unsettled him even more. It said “It’s been an honor playing with you.”
While well-intentioned, the note left Boone confronting even more the possibility of never playing baseball again for Forest Park.
“It’s the weirdest feeling I’ve experienced,” Boone said. “It did not feel right.”
Still, he remains optimistic.
“I’m taking the route that there’s still a chance,” Boone said. “I’m going to work my tail off and be ready to return.”
