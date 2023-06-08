The word came down three hours before the first draw: both Battlefield and Colgan - the players as well as their fans - would need to think on their feet.

Forced indoors due to the hazardous air quality brought by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, the two teams needed little time to adjust to the unfamiliar setting at the beginning of their Class 6 girls lacrosse semifinal.

But even in a different venue, it was a familiar stage for the Bobcats, who put on a display worthy of the occasion.

Battlefield scored nine unanswered goals in the first half and advanced to their second state championship game in a row with an 18-5 win over Colgan at the St. James Fieldhouse in Springfield on Thursday.

In a game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday night in Haymarket, the Bobcats (17-1) took their first lead less than four minutes in after the two teams went up and down in the very early going. Junior goalie Kyleigh Craig made several critical saves early to help keep the Sharks (18-2) in it.

“Momentum was key, and we told them from the first second to the last, they had to have the same momentum throughout the game to do what they wanted to do,” Battlefield coach Mary Kruger said.

Outshooting Colgan 15-6 in the first half, Battlefield easily found the seams in the Sharks' defense and passed with precision to create their numerous open looks. Sophomore midfielder Averie Cage scored the Bobcats' first three goals, picking up the hat trick just nine minutes in.

“Coming into this game we were all a little nervous because we didn’t know if we were going to have it,” said Cage, who had a game-high seven goals. "I think we were trying to be confident and not cocky, we didn’t want to get in over our heads because they are a really good team and they really challenged us."

The Bobcats practiced at the nearby Battlefield Sportsplex - no relation - on Wednesday for about 90 minutes, a final tune-up that paid dividends.

Unlike in the teams' meeting in the regional final last Tuesday (a 14-11 Bobcat win), Battlefield pulled away in the second half, aided by a running clock and a 9-3 edge in draw controls. Gracie Lint made three saves in relief of Amanda Gelfound, who made four in the first half.

"It was definitely a little different because we wouldn’t have a temperature difference from outside and the lighting was different," Cage said of the change of scenery. "I think we really just focused as a team and played through all the differences really well.”

Colgan senior attacker Daniella Jimenez had three goals in her final game, leading all Sharks. Kendra Harris added four goals for Battlefield; Natalie Moul led the team with four ground balls.

Battlefield faces Oakton Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Freedom-South Riding High School for the state championship. The Cougars have a record four state championships to their credit, while Battlefield seeks its first after making their title game debut last season.

“We’re gonna really have to prepare. From everything I’ve heard about them, and the notes I’ve gotten, we have to go into practice tomorrow and take every second to prepare for them," Kruger said. "They're a solid team [and] they’ve been solid all year. We played a lot of really good Fairfax teams this year and we played really well against them, so I’m looking forward to giving Oakton a game.”