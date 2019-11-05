With no time to waste, Osbourn graduate Connor Withers finds home at UMass-Lowell

Connor Withers remained cautious. UMass-Lowell had just texted him to express their interest, but Withers wondered if the interest was legitimate.
The Osbourn High School graduate had been down this road a month before with another Division I men’s basketball program and never heard back.
With that memory fresh in his mind, Withers stayed non-committal this time around even if it appeared UMass-Lowell was serious.
They asked him to pack extra clothes. That was a good sign. If the program offered him and he accepted, Withers would start summer school that following Tuesday since there wasn’t enough time to fly back to Manassas and collect his stuff.
They liked what they saw on film and thought the 6-foot-7 forward with the feathery outside shooting touch and deft ball-handling skills would fit well in their system. Another good sign.
And even though it was mid-July, the River Hawks suddenly had an available scholarship after a player they thought was coming decided to stay home.
Then came the clincher. On the Saturday of Withers’ visit, head coach Pat Duquette extended an offer. Withers always wanted to play Division I basketball, but in a place he felt comfortable.
His only other option at this point was Richard Bland. He committed to the Petersburg junior college earlier in the summer to raise his profile and then transfer afterward to a four-year program.
But when UMass-Lowell gave Withers his long-awaited opportunity, he accepted on the spot.
“It was such a weight off my shoulders,” said Withers, who is the fourth Osbourn graduate to sign with a Division I program for basketball and the first since 2011 graduate Isaac Freeman with UMass. “I instantly felt lighter. To not be signed at the end of the [school year], I was stressing out. It was hard. When I signed with this program, it was a real relief to me and my family.”
UMass-Lowell first saw Withers in September 2018 at the Massanutten Military Academy, a 110-year-old boarding and day school located in the Shenandoah Valley.
With its track record of success, the postgraduate men’s basketball program was a regular stop for college recruiters. Frank Mason III, a former national college player of the year at Kansas, is among the notable alumni.
Withers had a good career at Osbourn, where as a senior he was all-region and all-district in averaging a team-high 16.2 points and 2.4 3-pointers a game to help the Eagles to a 17-9 record and the Cedar Run District Tournament title.
He received Division I interest, but no offers. He hoped to change that by enrolling at Massanutten and gaining more exposure.
The challenge for Withers was adjusting to the level of play. Massautten featured another talented squad chock full of Division I prospects that would sign with VCU, N.C. State and East Carolina among others.
He began the season as a starter, but then came off the bench for a team that went 30-4 with eight eventual Division I signees, including Withers.
Although he contributed and developed, Withers fought for playing time. While a good shooter, he needed to improve his defense and get stronger against more physical players.
“It humbled me, but made me realize what it takes to get better,” Withers said.
Colleges still noticed him.
Merrimack College (MA) offered Withers, but he wanted to play for a team already at the Division I level. The Warriors would not become a full member of the Division I Northeast Conference until the 2023-24 school year following its four-year reclassification period.
“That was a drawback for me,” Withers said.
Coppin State offered first, but Withers said he stopped hearing from the Baltimore school after Merrimack offered him.
The University of Virginia contacted Withers about walking on, but Withers needed a scholarship to pay for school.
In June, Withers was supposed to visit Niagara, but never received a follow up to set up a specific date.
With most Division I rosters set at this point, time was running out to find an available spot. Withers committed to Richard Bland, but then out of nowhere UMass-Lowell re-entered the picture.
A River Hawks’ assistant reached out to then-Massanutten head coach Chad Myers and asked if Withers was still available. Myers told the assistant he was.
Massanutten didn’t have much film on Withers so UMass-Lowell contacted Osbourn head coach Rocky Carter, who provided plenty of footage.
From there, things moved fast. UMass-Lowell invited Withers to come up and see the campus the weekend of July 14 and work out with the team.
Duquette, who said it’s not unusual anymore to see a player sign this late before the school year, liked Withers’ size, his shooting touch and his basketball IQ.
Withers had never heard of UMass-Lowell before they contacted him. But he felt at home. He informed Richard Bland head coach Andrew Lacey of his plans. Lacey understood.
Withers joins a program that moved to Division I for the 2013-14 season and became a member of the America East Conference. Because of a four-year waiting period following the jump, the River Hawks were ineligible to compete in the postseason until the 2017-18 season.
Since going Division I, the River Hawks won a record-best 15 games last season after being picked to finish last in the preseason coaches conference poll. UMass-Lowell is picked to finish fifth this season in the America East.
Among others, Withers credits Carter with helping him stay confident.
“He reminded me how good a player I am and that kept me motivated,” Withers said.
He also cites his older brother Brandon, who followed a similar journey to become a pro baseball player. Neither brother took the typical route to Division I athletics by competing on travel teams to generate attention from recruiters.
After failing to make the Virginia Tech baseball team as a walk-on, Brandon transferred to James Madison, where he became the Dukes’ No. 1 starting pitcher and an Oakland A’s draft pick.
As Withers contemplated his choices, Brandon stressed patience to his sibling.
“He’d always tell me do what’s best for you because the college does what’s best for them,” Withers said “Always look out for your best interests.”
Carter is proud of Withers’ accomplishment. But he’s even more proud of how Withers has grown as a person.
“He’s come along and matured 10 fold,” Carter said.
