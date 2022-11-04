Kalvon Sanders and Jordan Terry each scored two touchdowns Thursday as Gar-Field defeated visiting Woodbridge 26-6 to put themselves in the driver's seat to earn a fourth straight postseason berth.
The Red Wolves (5-5) need John Champe (6-3) to defeat Freedom-South Riding (4-5) Friday to make it official. Gar-Field would enter the playoffs as the eighth and final seed in the Class 6 Region B bracket and face top-seeded and fellow Cardinal District member Freedom (10-0) in the first round Nov. 11.
The victory also secured Gar-Field the Herb Saunders Trophy. The trophy is given to the winner of the oldest continuous football rivalry (now in its 58th season). Gar-Field now leads the series 30-27-1.
Woodbridge finishes the season at 4-6 after losing its final two regular season games.
The Vikings entered Thursday's game with an outside shot of earning its first playoff berth since 2017. But Gar-Field quickly ended Woodbridge's hopes by jumping out to a 20-0 lead.
Quarterback Adric Johnson threw a swing pass to Terry that resulted in Gar-Field's first touchdown with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Sanders followed up with back-to-back touchdown runs with 4:07 and 1:48 left in the period.
Terry added a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter to close out Gar-Field's scoring.
Woodbridge's lone touchdown came with 6:20 remaining in the third when Marquis Gardner returned a fumble 73 yards.
Sanders led the Red Wolves with 110 rushing yards on 13 carries. Johnson was 15 of 26 passing for 240 yards. Terry ran eight times for 90 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards. Max Gardner finished with seven receptions for 130 yards.
