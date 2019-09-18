Patrick Henry-Ashland’s big defensive front limited Jakari Lewis’ ability to run the ball in Osbourn’s season opener.
The next game, the Eagles needed Lewis more at cornerback to help negate Potomac’s passing attack.
But in Osbourn’s third game Sept. 13 against visiting Colgan, Lewis had the time and the room to showcase his running skills.
The sophomore transfer from Stonewall Jackson rushed for a team-high 113 yards on 16 carries, while adding a touchdown reception and an 88-yard kickoff return for a score as the Eagles won their first game of the season with a 31-22 victory. Lewis also returned a punt for a touchdown that was called back because of a penalty.
With only 10 seniors, the Eagles are young, including on the offensive line where they return two starters.
Lewis gave Osbourn a much-needed jolt.
“His feet are soft on the ground,” Osbourn head coach Cortez Whiting said. “It looks effortless. He’s got great balance when he runs.”
Lewis’ performance helped open up Osbourn’s offense. Quarterback Chance Hollingsworth has put up good numbers, throwing for 787 yards and six touchdowns. But in some cases, the Eagles have been forced to throw more than it would like if the running game stalled.
That wasn’t on display against Colgan. The Sharks’ feature a big line led by Liberty commitment Jordan Bradford. But Whiting believed if the offensive line gave Lewis enough space, he could do the rest once he got into the open field.
The victory came at a good time for Osbourn, which has a bye week before returning to action Sept. 27 against first-year Independence High School out of Loudoun County.
