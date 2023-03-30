BASEBALL
WOODBRIDGE 1, FOREST PARK 0: Aiden Ellerts threw a seven-inning no-hitter Wednesday in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win.
Ellerts struck out 13 and allowed one walk.
The Vikings (3-3, 2-0) scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Kory Barbier scored Brandon Rice. Barbier led Woodbridge with two hits.
For Forest Park (3-1, 0-1), Harrison Luddington struck out 10 in six innings. He gave up four hits and one earned run.
PATRIOT 14, BRENTSVILLE 0 (five innings): Jakob Foster tossed a one-hitter and struck out eight without allowing any walks through 59 pitches as the Pioneers improved to 5-0 following Wednesday’s non-district win.
Grayden Lenahan hit a homer and finished 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Remington Lee was 2 for 2 with four RBI and Caleb Ramey (2 for 2 with three runs scored) and Kameron Mahoney (2 for 3, two runs scored) each had three RBI.
Host Patriot scored four runs in the bottom of the first and five each in the bottom of the second and third innings.
ST. ALBANS 3, COLGAN 1: Visiting St. Albans (Washington D.C.) scored one run in the top of the fourth and its other two in the top of the sixth before Colgan (5-1) scored its lone run on an RBI by Christian Abney in the bottom of the sixth.
Colgan starting pitcher Brent Renfrow struck out 12 and gave up four hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He took the loss after allowing all three earned runs.
SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 13, GEORGETOWN PREP 2 (six innings): Grace Clary and Amber Savage combined on a no-hitter and eight strikeouts in the Vikings’ non-district win.
Each pitcher tossed three innings with Savage getting the win.
Ella Ladner led Woodbridge (3-2) with two RBI. She was 2 for 2 from the plate. The host Vikings led 6-0 after the first inning.
BRENTSVILLE 12, PATRIOT 11: Reagan Cullen’s double in the top of the eighth provided the game-winning run for the Tigers.
After Brentsville scored six runs in the top of the seventh, Patriot came back to score five in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Nataline Quinlan finished with seven RBI after going 3 for 6 from the plate, including a double and a home run. Cullen was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBI, including a homer and a double as well.
Tea Cornett went the distance for Brentsville (4-1). She struck out six and allowed 13 hits in eight innings.
This was the Class 3 Tigers’ third win this season over a Class 6 opponent.
For Patriot (2-5), Ally Logan, Layla French and Natalie Stanton each had three RBI. Logan hit two homers and Stanton one.
OSBOURN PARK 12, BROOKE POINT 5: Hayden Menafee led Osbourn Park (6-1) with four RBI. She was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Camryn Anson was the winning pitcher. She struck out two and gave up no earned runs and one hit in three innings.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 7, W.T. WOODSON 5: Kenda Harris and Erin Sweeney each scored three goals for Battlefield.
Natalie Moul added three caused turnovers, four ground balls and three draw controls and goalie Gracie Lint recorded 10 saves.
Sweeney also had three ground balls.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 14, STAFFORD 1: For Colonial Forge, Cael Sandberg had four goals, Ryan Bondgren three goals, Ciaran Donovan and Mike Zant two gaols apiece and Kevin McGowan, Khryi Hawkins and AJ Riley one goal each.
Riley won seven of eight faceoffs.
BOYS SOCCER
PATRIOT 2, BRENTSVILLE 0: Connor Williams and Rodney Williams each scored unassisted goals for the Pioneers (3-2). Neither player is related to the other.
