The streak is over.

Michael Cooper scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half as host Woodbridge defeated Potomac 69-62 Friday. The win snapped the Vikings' 23-game losing streak to the Panthers. Woodbridge last beat Potomac February 13, 2009, by a score of 67-56.

The win also gave the Vikings (5-0, 10-3) sole possession of first place in the Cardinal District. Potomac, which entered the game unbeaten in the district, falls to 5-1 in the Cardinal and 8-3 overall.

Despite trailing by as many as 14 points early in the third quarter Friday night, Potomac scored seven straight points during a stretch of just over a minute to pull within 55-54 with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter and eventually led by as many as five points.

During a critical stretch late in the game, Cooper scored six points in a span of just more than a minute. With the Vikings trailing 60-55 with 2:35 to play on a three-pointer by Potomac’s Kyle Honore, Cooper responded with a three-pointer of his own with 2:11 remaining.

Potomac’s Frankie Lee, a former Woodbridge player, extended the Panthers’ lead to 62-58 with 2:02 left before Jaiden Edwards made a three-pointer and Cooper hit a running layup to give Woodbridge a 63-62 lead and added a free throw to make the lead two with 38 seconds to play.

Just after the basket and the free throw, the delirious Woodbridge crowd erupted in a chant of “Let’s go, Woodbridge. Let’s go, Woodbridge.” And go the Vikings did.

Shortly after Potomac coach Keith Honore called a timeout to set up a play, Potomac’s Terrell Bethea threw wildly on an inbounds pass for a turnover. After that, Cooper and Malik Hunter secured the victory with free throws in the waning seconds.

Despite a furious comeback that briefly resulted in his team taking the lead, Potomac’s longtime head coach Keith Honore, in his 16th season as head coach, was denied a chance at his 300th career victory in the loss.

Jan. 21 high school girls basketball roundup: Woodbridge hands Potomac first district loss WOODBRIDGE 50, POTOMAC 24: Freshman Elawnie Wilkins scored a game-high 15 points as the Vikings handed the host Panthers their first Cardinal …

Following the game, Cooper said the team felt unified in purpose and belief that this game would be the game where Potomac’s recent dominance over Woodbridge would finally come to an end.

“We were very confident,” Cooper said. “I knew that this year would be the year [the streak would end.] “We always start off our games with a lot of energy and tonight was no different.”

Woodbridge moved out to a 16-8 first quarter lead, forcing eight Potomac turnovers and causing the Panthers to make just 3 of 11 shots from the field (27 percent). However, Woodbridge appeared to take control, making 7 of 11 field goals (63.6 percent) in the second quarter en route to a 38-27 halftime lead.

But for the second time in the past two weeks, Potomac erased an 11-point halftime deficit. But Kyle Honore, son of the Potomac coach, scored 13 of his 29 points in the second half, briefly giving the Panthers the lead on a layup with just more than four minutes left. He then extended the lead to 60-55 on a midrange jumper with about two and half minutes to play.

Fortunately for the Vikings, Cooper came through when they needed it most, somehow snatching the momentum away just when the Panthers appeared to wrest it away.

“Coach [Courtney Coffer] always tells us to stay together during the lows and stay up during the highs so I took that shot [that gave the Vikings the lead for good] with a lot of confidence,” Cooper said.

Coffer said it was great to finally beat Woodbridge after dropping the past 23, most of the losses which were accrued before Coffer came to Woodbridge.

“I wasn’t aware it had been that long until I [saw it reported in the newspaper] and I thought, ’Wow, 2009 is a long time,” said Coffer, who is in his sixth year at the school “It feels good to get it done, but we have to stay humble because we have a lot higher goals to achieve. It feels good to get over that hump but now we will have to continue our journey.”

Cooper said although the Vikings approached the game just like they would have any other regular-season game, he acknowledged this victory was different.

“This one was special because we hadn’t beaten them in so long,” Cooper said. “The crowd was amazing. We definitely needed their energy and we fed off it.”

Cooper also said he felt no nerves when shooting several of his fourth quarter free throws.

“We work on shooting them in tight situations in practice,” Cooper said. “So I was comfortable and was actually surprised how comfortable I felt. This game was a definite confidence booster, but we can’t let it go to our heads because we haven’t accomplished anything yet. We have a lot higher goals [to attain] because this wasn’t a championship game or anything.”

Coffer said his team was able to keep its composure despite Potomac’s stellar defense that fueled a valiant comeback because of the team mantra he instilled from the beginning of tryouts this year.

“We’ve been going by the mantra of Umbutu all season long,” Coffer said. “Umbutu means that you are always expressing dignity and treating them the right way. But it also means I am because we are. For us, that means we are going to enjoy the highs but when the lows come we are going to stick together.”

Coffer said last night’s game was not the first time the team has been tested by a furious late comeback.

“We’ve had several games this year where we were up and then all of a sudden the other team came back and we were down,” Coffer said. “In the huddle, our team said Umbutu. We are going to stick together. When Potomac came back tonight, that’s what every kid was saying on our bench. The kids have embraced it and it’s part of our [bigger] journey.”

POTOMAC (8-3, 5-1) Hargett 2 0-4 5, Lee 1 2-2 4, Honore 10 6-7 29, Lewis 0 0-2 0, Bethea 4 5-6 14, Mumeka 4 0-0 10. Totals 21 13-21 62.

WOODBRIDGE (10-3, 5-0) Simmons 2 0-0 5, Blaine 5 0-4 12, Notyce 0 2-2 2, Hunter 1 2-2 5, Cooper 4 6-6 19, Edwards 2 0-2 5, Jacobs 1 4-6 7, Jackson 5 3-4 14. Totals—20 17-24.

Halftime score—Woodbridge, 38-27. Three-point goals—Potomac 6 (Bethea 2, Muneka 2, Honore, Hargett), Woodbridge 6 (Hunter 2, Simmons 2, Cooper, Edwards). Fouled out—Honore, Lewis. Technical fouls—Potomac coach Honore, Muneka, Woodbridge coach Coffer.