There were plenty of opportunities for Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team to hang their heads following their Jan. 24 matchup against Cardinal District leader Potomac.
They lost their top scorer to an injury early in the first quarter. And they ended up losing the game 65-60 to an opponent they have not defeated since 2009.
But for all the potential disappointment, Vikings head coach Courtney Coffer saw his team turn a negative into a positive by the way they responded when sophomore Michael Cooper hurt his knee driving to the basket after stealing the ball for the second straight possession.
With six wins in seven games, Woodbridge was already playing well when Cooper went down against Potomac. The Vikings, though, only drew closer as they rallied around their hurt teammate by finding ways to fill the void.
“At the end of the day, we’re a better team because of that loss,” Coffer said.
Coffer credits seniors Nazir Armstrong and Kai Bowers with providing a steady influence on a team filled primarily with underclassmen.
Armstrong, who transferred from Freedom, and Bowers, who transferred from Bishop O’Connell, have seen their roles expand, especially as leaders.
“They are good basketball players,” Coffer said. “They make us better.”
With its core group returning, Coffer expected improvement over last season’s 5-17 finish.
“We were young last year,” Coffer said. “I knew it was going to be a struggle. We had all freshmen and sophomores. We were playing varsity teams with junior varsity bodies and junior varsity IQ’s.”
The Vikings lost three of their first four games this season, but Coffer stayed composed. He attributed the 76-43 season-opening loss to Patriot to “selfish play.”
“When you play that way, that’s the result,” Coffer said. “We learned our lesson.”
To test his team, Coffer put together a challenging non-district schedule that included Varina and Woodrow Wilson. Woodbridge lost both games by scores of 66-60 and 82-75. They also lost two games at the Henrico Holiday Tournament, an 83-67 defeat to Meadowbrook and a 67-57 defeat to Pikesville.
“I think it’s the toughest non-district schedule in the county,” Coffer said. “But I did it on purpose. That’s helped us. They made us tougher.”
Cooper, who averages 11.4 points a game, was scheduled to have an MRI done Wednesday on his knee. He will learn the results Friday.
In the meantime, Woodbridge keeps pushing forward as it looks to win more than 13 games for the first time since going 16-8 in the 2008-09 season. Junior Shane Feden, who grew three inches over the summer and now stands 6-5, has led Woodbridge in scoring four of the last five games and averages a team-high 12.2 points a game.
“He was a good player last season, but inconsistent,” Coffer said. “He’s taller and strong and has more guard skills. He’s getting more shots.”
With more minutes, Bowers has scored in double figures three straight games, including a season-high 21 in the loss to Potomac. He and Feden are Woodbridge’s top 3-point shooters.
Freshman guard Dylan Simmons, junior point guard Mekhi Mims and senior guard Jelani Wingate have also stepped up.
On Tuesday, Feden, Bowers, Mims, Armstrong and Wingate scored in double figures in a 72-68 win over Hylton. That victory gave Woodbridge sole possession of second place in the Cardinal District.
The Vikings (7-3 in district, 12-8 overall) close out the regular season with games Friday against Freedom (4-16) and Monday against Gar-Field (2-18) knowing each outcome counts more than ever now. The district tournament begins next Wednesday.
“I keep telling the guys we have to play quarter by quarter,” Coffer said.
