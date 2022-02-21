Mark Hines took the Woodbridge High School girls head basketball coaching job for one main reason: He wanted to work with Amani Melendez.

He enjoyed their interactions at Woodbridge, especially when talking about basketball. Hines also saw a caring, motivated, team-first individual. There was no downside.

“I knew she was a quality player, but you can connect with her on a personal level,” Hines said.

Woodbridge goes as Melendez goes. And her all-around play sparked a late-season run that led Woodbridge (16-6) to the Cardinal District regular-season title and tournament titles and the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 6, Region B Tournament that starts Monday.

Already a prolific scorer, Melendez took her game to another level over the second half of the season as the Vikings won nine of their last 10 regular-season games – with all the victories against district foes. The senior point guard averaged 25.1 points a game during that stretch and topped 30 points three times, including a 36-point performance Feb. 4 against Colgan that included nine 3-pointers.

In the biggest game so far for Woodbridge, she tallied 28 points Feb. 11 in a 69-35 victory over Forest Park that gave the Vikings the district title on the last day of the regular season.

“She has things you can’t quantify,” Hines said. “She has vision and understands the game of basketball. She can execute in the post, on and off the dribble. There’s nothing she cannot do. She’s the most complete player I’ve ever coached.”

Melendez connected with Hines as well and helped his transition after he came over from Battlefield, where he led the boys junior varsity for three seasons.

“When you have a player like that, it makes things easier,” Hines said.

A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, the 5-foot-8 Melendez is by far the most experienced and decorated player on Woodbridge’s roster. She is a three-time first-team all-district selection who was named this season's district player of the year and has led the team in scoring each season. She surpassed the 1,000-point career mark Tuesday in Woodbridge’s win over Colgan in the district tournament semifinals.

As one of two freshmen on varsity for the 2018-19 season, Melendez primarily played junior varsity before a late-season call-up and was a member of Woodbridge’s Class 6 state champion.

With the Vikings graduating key players from that squad, Melendez was slated to play a larger role as a sophomore. She was looking forward to competing for head coach Tamika Dudley. But in early June, Dudley announced she was leaving her alma mater to take the same job at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

The news hit Melendez hard, but Dudley’s coaching fostered an intense, demanding culture that raised Melendez’s play. In practice, Melendez faced a number of future Division I players. Those tests built her confidence in preparation for the next season.

“I was so ready,” Melendez said. “I knew I had to step up.”

Coming into high school, Melendez scored the bulk of her points off drives, but she worked hard to improve her outside game. Hines is also a fan of her floater shot in the lane. Melendez averages 22.6 points and 2.7 3-pointers a game.

Melendez played two years under Darius Wilson before he stepped down and Hines replaced him. Although she’s on her third head coach in four seasons, Melendez never considered leaving Woodbridge. It is her home. She enjoys playing for the Vikings and thrives in the classroom, where she carries a 3.9 grade-point average and is a member of the AP Scholars Program.

Melendez also loves the fan support.

“Woodbridge is very diverse and it feels like a family,” Melendez said. “Our sports culture is on a different level.”

While Melendez is Woodbridge’s focal point, she has a strong supporting cast, led by senior Reina Washington. Washington is in her first year playing for the Vikings.

Like Melendez, Washington is a threat from outside. And because she is another scoring option, she takes the pressure off Melendez.

For all her basketball success, though, Melendez has only one scholarship offer, from Division II Bridgeport (Conn.). The lack of more offers baffles Hines. But Melendez rolls with it the best she can, understanding some things may be out of her control.

“A lot of schools have five-year seniors because of the pandemic,” Melendez said. “The class of 2022 is getting hit hard.”

As she considers her future, Melendez stays focused on the present. A year ago, Woodbridge went 4-6 during the pandemic-shortened season and missed regionals for the first time since 2015. Now the Vikings are back, and it feels good,

“I’m blessed to have her in my first year,” Hines said.