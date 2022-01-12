In its Cardinal District opener Tuesday, Woodbridge survived a late-game Colgan comeback to defeat the host Sharks 51-49 on a bucket by senior guard Reina Washington in the waning seconds.
Taking advantage of early offensive struggles for the Sharks, the Vikings (1-0, 4-4) scored 15 of the first 19 points before a 3-point shot by Colgan guard Audrey Willams with just under 30 seconds left ended a five minute scoring drought. Washington closed the quarter out with a free throw to make it a 16-7 contest.
After scoring four of the first five points to begin the second quarter, Woodbridge entered a four minute scoring drought that enabled Colgan (1-1, 5-5) to pull within seven points, including a 1-and-1 from guard Peyton Ray.
An exciting final 30 seconds featured five points scored between the two teams, including layups for Woodbridge’s McKenzie Burke and Colgan’s Najah Perryman. Woodbridge led at halftime 27-18.
Woodbridge came out hot to begin the second half, scoring 11 of the first 15 points to take a 16 point lead. Guard Amani Melendez scored five, including a three-point shot, while Washington added four of her own.
The Sharks then turned the tables with a 10-5 run of their own to close out the quarter to the tune of 43-32.
Using their momentum from the end of the third, Colgan scored the first 14 points of the quarter to take their first lead of the game at 46-43 before Melendez broke through to bring Woodbridge within one.
The two teams then traded shots for the final thirty seconds, with guard Kristina McWhinney hitting multiple clutch shots for the Sharks. With the game tied at 49, Washington found the basket with just seconds remaining. A last-chance shot for Colgan bounced off the backboard, giving Woodbridge the victory.
When asked how his team maintained composure even as Colgan took the lead with under a minute left, Woodbridge head coach Mark Hines praised his seniors and their resilience. “They’re a really, really great group of players,and we leaned on them hard and they delivered,” he said.
Melendez finished with a game-high 23 points. Perryman led Colgan with 14 points followed by McWhinney with 11 and Ray with 10.
Colgan was 20 of 36 from the free-throw line, while Woodbridge was 8 of 16.
