The Woodbridge High School girls basketball team are tough to beat at home.
On Friday, they showed why again. With the Cardinal District regular-season title up for grabs, the Vikings improved to 7-0 on their home court with a 69-35 win over Forest Park.
Both teams entered the game with 10-1 district marks. The victory not only gives Woodbridge (11-1, 14-6) the district title. It also makes them the top seed in the four-team Cardinal District Tournament that begins Tuesday and the top overall seed in the eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament that starts Feb. 21.
On Senior Night, Amani Melendez scored 28 points and Reina Washington 19 to lead the Vikings, whose only district loss was to Forest Park 53-50 Jan. 18.
Woodbridge came out of the gate red hot in the first Friday and never looked back. After Forest Park’s Angel Jones answered Mackenzie Burke’s game opening layup with a three pointer, Woodbridge rattled off 15 straight, including a 3-pointer for Washington and 10 straight for Melendez.
The Bruins fought back to get within nine, including another three for Jones, but Melendez and Washington would each add another three each as Woodbridge take a 23-12 lead into the second.
The second quarter established a trend for the game, as Woodbridge opened it up with a 10-3 run over the first 3 minutes behind six more from Melendez. Another 9-3 run for Woodbridge over the next two minutes including five for freshman Elawnie Wilkins increased the Viking lead to 24. Woodbridge would go into halftime with a 46-20 lead.
Woodbridge opened the second half on another run, this time scoring 13 of the first 15 points and not allowing a basket for Forest Park until Jones hit a pair of free throws at the 3:35 mark.
Four of the fifteen came from Melendez, along with three for Washington.
After a layup for Jones, it was another 6-1 run for the Vikings to close the quarter, with four more for Wilkins.
Forest Park found somewhat of a stride in the fourth quarter, with Jones scoring six and four for Trinity Galindo. Woodbridge would close it out in dominant fashion.
While happy about his team’s performance, Hines was also thrilled about the program’s first Cardinal District Championship since 2019, when the Vikings went 29-1 en route to the state championship. “I’m beyond proud of these girls and how hard they’ve worked day in and day out. It’s an absolutely amazing feeling and I’m super excited for regionals.”
He went on to say that he intends to keep things in perspective.
“We’re not done yet.”
