Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand has made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster.
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to finalize their rosters going into the regular season. Hand is one of seven defensive linemen the Titans kept.
The Chicago Bears cut Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman Tuesday.
During the preseason, Hand recorded four tackles and one sack in two games.
Tennessee initially signed Hand to its practice squad Jan. 5. Hand became a free agent Jan. 30. Hand only played in the Titan's regular-season finale, getting on the field for six snaps.
Hand was available after the Indianapolis Colts released him from their practice squad. Hand was with the Colts from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31.
On Feb. 15, the Titans announced Tuesday they had signed Hand to a reserve/futures contract.
Such deals are given to players at the start of the new league year who did not finish the previous regular season on the active roster.
Hand began the 2021 NFL season with the Detroit Lions, who then released him Nov. 30. Detroit drafted Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He had a productive rookie season, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss in 13 games.
But injuries limited his playing time to 16 games overall from 2019-2021.
