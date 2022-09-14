Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand was placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Tennessee Titans.
According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hand is expected to miss the rest of the NFL season after suffering a torn quad in Tennessee’s season-opening loss Sunday to the New York Giants. Hand only played two snaps Sunday.
A defensive lineman, Hand made the Titans’ 53-man roster out of training camp.
During the preseason, Hand recorded four tackles and one sack in two games.
Tennessee initially signed Hand to its practice squad Jan. 5. Hand became a free agent Jan. 30. Hand only played in the Titan's regular-season finale, getting on the field for six snaps.
Hand was available after the Indianapolis Colts released him from their practice squad. Hand was with the Colts from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31.
On Feb. 15, the Titans announced Tuesday they had signed Hand to a reserve/futures contract.
Hand began the 2021 NFL season with the Detroit Lions, who then released him Nov. 30. Detroit drafted Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He had a productive rookie season, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss in 13 games.
But injuries limited his playing time to 16 games overall from 2019-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.