Da'Shawn Hand

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

 Detroit Lions

Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand is now with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans signed the defensive lineman to their practice squad Wednesday. Tennessee is currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason with the regular-season finishing up this weekend.

Hand was available after the Indianapolis Colts released him from their practice squad. Hand was with the Colts from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31.

Hand began the 2021 NFL season with the Detroit Lions, who then released him Nov. 30. Detroit drafted Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He had a productive rookie season, posting three sacks and four tackles for loss in 13 games.

But injuries limited his playing time to 16 games overall from 2019-2021.

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

