Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts earned Florida College System Activities Association Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance Saturday for Florida SouthWestern.
The right-hander struck out 12 in a complete-game shutout as the Buccaneers defeated visiting Hillsborough 12-0.
Ellerts' effort was one of the most dominant performances in program history as he yielded just one hit and did not allow a single hitter to reach second base in the win.
Ellerts is 4-0 on the year with a 2.20 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched. He has struck out 49 and allowed just 16 hits on the year, holding opposing hitters to just a .143 batting average on the season.
This is Ellerts’ first season with Florida SouthWestern after transferring from Patrick Henry Community College, where he was a first-team all-American in 2021. Ellerts has signed with the Univeristy of Florida.
