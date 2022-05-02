Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts earned Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year honors.
A sophomore at Florida SouthWestern State, Ellerts went 7-0 in the conference, while recording a league-high 73 strikeouts and posting a 2.53 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched.
This is Ellerts' first year with Florida SouthWestern after he pitched last season for Patrick Henry Community College. As a freshman, Ellerts earned National Junior College Athletic Association Division II first-team all-American honors.
He has signed to play for the University of Florida next season.
The Buccaneers wrapped up the regular season at 40-14 and won the conference championship by five full games.
FSW begins its postseason Friday and Saturday when it hosts the Fort Myers Regional of the FCSAA State Tournament. The Bucs will square off in a best two out of three against Indian River at City of Palms Park with the winner moving on to the final four in Lakeland next weekend.
