The Cleveland Guardians selected Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft Tuesday.

He was No. 331 player selected overall in the three-day, 20-round draft that concludes Tuesday.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-handed pitcher, Ellerts went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched this past season for Florida Southwestern. He then made four appearances for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League, going 1-0 with one save and a 2.84 ERA.

Ellerts entered the draft rated the No. 402 prospect by Baseball America.

Ellerts had a chance to turn pro in 2021 when the Colorado Rockies contacted him the last day of the 20-round draft to see if he would sign for $125,000. Ellerts declined the offer and instead headed to Florida Southwestern, a NJCAA Division I program.

Ellerts is the first Woodbridge graduate selected in the MLB Draft since 2017 when Logan Farrar was taken in the 36th round by Oakland out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

