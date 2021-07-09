Woodbridge graduate Magnus Ellerts turns into a pro prospect by heeding Barry Powell's advice

The confirmation came during his third start of the season for Patrick Henry Community College. With one pitch, Woodbridge graduate Magnus Ellerts realized how far he’d come after hitting 97 miles per hour on the radar gun March 6 against host Cleveland Community College.

Granted, it was still early in the season and Ellerts would list a later outing as a turning point instead of another mile marker of his progress.

Plus, he only registered that number once against Cleveland Community College and the pitch didn’t define a performance in which he struck out eight and allowed no runs in four innings of an eventual 14-0 victory. In fact, Ellerts had no idea he threw that hard until a teammate tracking pitches told him the news afterward. When he pitched, Ellerts preferred blocking out any potential distractions and lock in on the task at hand instead.

Still, it was impossible to dismiss the moment. When coaches or scouts evaluate up-and-coming pitchers, a ball thrown that fast will always draw immediate attention. It’s not the only aspect of a pitcher’s makeup they consider, but it warrants a closer look.

Ellerts grasped the moment’s importance.

Since enrolling at Patrick Henry in January of 2020, Ellerts had worked as hard as ever to learn the finer points of pitching. It took some time as he and pitching coach Barry Powell devised a plan to turn Ellerts into a well-rounded pitcher by taking advantage of his powerful yet projectable 6-foot-4 frame.

Time in the weight room. Tweaking some mechanics and overhauling others. Mental preparation. All led to this point. And now with one pitch, Ellerts understood the stakes had changed.

“It was a huge step in the right direction for me,” Ellerts said.

THE RELATIONSHIP

Since his Woodbridge days, Ellerts displayed this type of potential.

He wasn’t throwing 90 miles per hour in high school. But he threw strikes. In his three-year varsity career, Ellerts totaled 170 strikeouts in 115.3 innings, while posting a 10-4 overall record. And he possessed a big frame with room to grow.

All he needed was someone to him teach him how to maximize that potential. At first, Ellerts thought Harford Community College in Maryland would provide the answer.

Ellerts said he considered Patrick Henry out of high school. But Harford’s facilities impressed him. The program also produced successful teams as well as draft picks and Division I players.

But after his first semester, Ellerts wanted to transfer to another school. He said he had no relationship with the coaching staff and felt he needed a stricter environment to hold him accountable in his development.

Ellerts re-considered Patrick Henry after hearing from some familiar people. The Martinsville-based junior college featured a number of his former Woodbridge teammates who encouraged him to join them.

He did, enrolling in Patrick Henry at the start of the second semester. Ellerts was academically ineligible to play that spring, but Patrick Henry ended up playing only 24 games before the pandemic cancelled the rest of the season.

Still before everything shut down, Ellerts was allowed to train with the team. Most importantly, he formed a rapport with Powell.

With 45 years of experience coaching pitchers in high school, college and the amateur summer leagues, Powell was a fountain of knowledge.

In the multi-tiered baseball world, he was one of those low-profile guys who nurture players at the lower levels without fanfare. Powell coached a number of future major leaguers, including Scott Diamond in the Coastal Plain League and Jeremy Jeffress, a first-round pick out of Halifax High School. He also coached Orange graduate Bradley Hanner, a 21st round pick by Minnesota in 2019 out of Patrick Henry.

In Powell, Ellerts found someone to push him. Relying on his catchphrase, “You don’t work for me, I work for you,” Powell would suggest something and leave it to Ellerts for implementation.

“There are so many things he did,” Ellerts said. “I could name 35 to 40. He got more use out of my body than stressing it.”

Powell, who has coached at Patrick Henry for four years, said he knew little about Ellerts when the lanky right-hander arrived at school. But once he saw him, Powell formulated a strategy that dramatically altered Ellerts’ delivery. As a result, Ellerts increased his durability and resilience. He lasted longer in games and recovered quicker. The key? Ellerts bought in.

“He was willing to work,” Powell said. “It began with breaking him down and building him from the ground level up.”

Last fall, Powell said he saw the first signs of progress. During a fall tournament in Tennessee, Ellerts threw fastballs with more movement. He wasn’t hitting 97 yet, but he found a rhythm with upside as his fastball touched 93.

He’d added 25 pounds as well to bulk up between 225 and 230 pounds.

“The biggest thing is his strength,” said PHCC head coach Cody Ellis. “He was kind of skinny. He got in the weight room.”

Woodbridge graduates chosen in the MLB draft Year Name Graduated College Position Round Team 2017 Logan Farrar 2013 VCU OF 36th Oakland 1992 Mike Matthews 1991 Montgomery-Rockville P 2nd Cleveland 1992 Chris Pinder 1992 n/a P 39th San Francisco 1990 Sean Cheatham 1990 n/a P 4th Chicago Cubs 1969 Michael Evans 1969 n/a P 28th Minnesota 1967 Michael Schoof 1967 n/a P 6th Washington Senators

By the spring season, Ellerts continued to flourish.

He’d thrown between 86 and 88 in high school. Now he was throwing between 92 and 95. By the first game of the Region X tournament against Pasco-Hernando State May 14, his first three pitches were clocked at 95, 96 and 97.

The turning point, he said, came April 2 when he struck out 14 of the 16 batters he faced over five innings against Fayetteville Tech.

With Drew Harlow injured, Patrick Henry relied on Ellerts even more and he delivered in becoming the team’s ace.

Displaying a four-pitch arsenal, Ellerts led the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II in strikeouts with 141 and starts (16), while ranking second in innings pitched (86.2) and fourth in wins (10) in earning first-team all-American honors.

PHCC, meanwhile, recorded its best finish since joining the NJCAA in 2016 by advancing to its first-ever World Series and finishing fourth overall in the nation.

Speaking wistfully of his protégé, Powell is grateful Ellerts trusted him to make him better.

“He will always be one of my favorite players,” said Powell.

THE FUTURE

When Major League Baseball holds its three-day, 20-round amateur draft starting July 11, Ellerts has a good shot of hearing his name called. So good that the Patrick Henry coaches don’t expect Ellerts to return for another season.

Scouts followed Ellerts all spring to the point he grew accustomed to seeing them behind home plate. But he never let their presence distract him.

“He’s handled this well,” Powell said. “I’m excited for him.”

Ellerts is open to turning pro, but hasn’t discussed specifics with scouts, especially when it comes to money. He has no advisor. Ellerts worked out June 12 for the San Diego Padres at Spartanburg Methodist College in South Carolina.

“It’s really about whatever they think of me,” Ellerts said of the major league teams. “If what they think of me is what I think of me, then I have to decide whether it’s still worth it.”

To enhance Ellerts’ prospects, Ellis recommended his star pitcher compete this summer in the Appalachian League, a converted summer wood-bat baseball league for college freshmen and sophomores formed by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

After talking to a few scouts about the Appalachian League, Ellis thought the MLB connection would benefit Ellerts with what they provided along with how they ran the league.

2021 MLB Draft July 11: First round and supplemental first round July 12: Rounds 2-10 July 13: Rounds 11-20

Ellerts had the chance to play in the collegiate Valley League with the Purcellville Cannons. The Coastal Plain League was also a possibility.

But when Ellis suggested the Appalachian League, Ellerts jumped at the opportunity.

“When I realized the exposure I would get, I switched up pretty fast,” said Ellerts, who tossed four scoreless innings, struck out six and allowed one hit and one walk in his Danville debut June 16.

Besides coaching pitchers, Powell also serves as a part-time scout for the Philadelphia Phillies.

When he watched Ellerts pitch this season, Powell did so through a scout’s eyes. So much of what Ellerts did convinced him that someone will draft him now. Powell recommended him to the Phillies, knowing he has only so much sway. But if Ellerts goes to another team, Powell is fine with that as long as Ellerts gets a chance to perform somewhere.

“Lots of boxes are checked with him,” Powell said. “If we don’t get him, I hope someone else does.”