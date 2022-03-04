Woodbridge High School graduate Tamika Dudley was named the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year.
Sidwell Friends is the nation’s top-ranked girls basketball team. Senior point guard Kiki Rice (UCLA) received the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year award.
This is the first time a coach and player from the same school have received this honor in the same year.
Dudley is in her third year at Sidwell Friends after coaching eight seasons at her high school alma mater.
At Woodbridge, Dudley went 131-75 and led the Vikings to the Class 6 state title in 2019.
