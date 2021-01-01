Woodbridge High School graduate Kyree Campbell announced Dec. 31 his plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
A senior defensive tackle at the University of Florida, Campbell had one more year of college eligibility available after the NCAA allowed players an extra year.
"Thank you to coach Mullen, my teammates, all of the support staff and to all of the fans of Florida Gators football," Campbell wrote on his Twitter account "The memories I created with you will last a lifetime.
"I look forward to always being a part of Gator Nation and I'm excited to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL."
Campbell totaled 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in seven games this season. He missed Florida’s first three games and did not play in the Gators’ bowl game Dec. 30 against Oklahoma.
