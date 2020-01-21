Woodbridge High School has hired Alex Urquhart as its new head football coach.
Urquhart replaces Gary Wortham, who stepped down after five seasons.
A Dallas, Texas native, Urquhart comes from Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas, where he served as the defensive backs coach for the 2019 season. Urquhart played at Missouri State and Chowan University. He graduated from Chowan in 2013 and received a master’s degree in 2018 from Liberty University.
Grapevine is a 5A school of just under 1,900 students located around 30 minutes from Fort Worth and Dallas. The Mustangs went 6-5 in 2019.
Before coming to Grapevine in July of 2018, Urquhart was an assistant coach at South Garland High School in Garland, Texas, Eustis High School (FL) and Thomas Jefferson High School (TX).
He was the head football coach at Leto High School in Tampa (FL.) from Jan. 2017 to June 2017.
Urquhart is scheduled to meet with the Woodbridge team Wednesday at 4 p.m.
