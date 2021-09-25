One week after defensive coordinator Fred Moore collapsed on the field and passed away later that night, his Woodbridge Vikings’ defense paid tribute in the best way they could—by putting forth a dominant performance in a 22-8 Cardinal District opening victory Friday night.

Woodbridge (1-0, 1-2) held the Bulldogs to just 25 yards rushing and 115 yards of offense overall, notched four sacks, three interceptions, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a safety. It was the kind of performance that would have made Moore proud.

Hylton (0-1, 1-3) put itself in bad situations with penalties and turnovers. The Bulldogs were penalized 15 times for 148 yards overall.

Vikings’ coach Jimmy Longerbeam said the team was able to harness its emotions well despite a tumultuous week that included a memorial service for Moore Monday at the football stadium.

“It was a phenomenal effort by the kids [considering the events of the week],” Longerbeam said. “They’ve really been locked in all week. They earned this victory because of how hard they worked. We were the better team tonight.”

Longerbeam noted he has not replaced Moore as defensive coordinator, so the effort would have made him proud.

“He’s looking down on us right now and probably smiling,” Longerbeam said.

With the fans clad in purple in tribute to Moore (whose favorite color, blue, is Hylton’s colors, so the team chose to wear purple, which was Moore’s other favorite color), and with the coaches wearing shirts that read “1 for Moore, Defend the Bridge,” the backdrop was equal parts poignant and emotional.

But while the Vikings’ offense sputtered early, its defense was dominant, notching three of its four sacks in the first half, including two during a scoreless first quarter. Hylton (1-3) hurt itself with five turnovers (two fumbles and three interceptions), but also had two punts blocked.

One of the blocked punts led to Woodbridge’s first touchdown, a 5-yard run by Monte Gabriel in the second quarter that gave the Vikings a 6-0 halftime lead.

Hylton’s lone highlight was an electrifying return of the second half kickoff by Chance Cathcart. After initially bobbling the ball at the 5, Cathcart regrouped, blasted past one potential tackler, and then easily outran the coverage en route to the touchdown. Hylton briefly took an 8-6 lead in the game twenty seconds into the second half.

But Deven Horne, who also notched an interception, scooped up a fumble by Hylton quarterback Tyler Rekdahl and scored from the 6 to put Woodbridge ahead for good at 14-8. Horne’s heroics helped him earn player of the game honors in a game that was nominated as a national rivalry. Woodbridge’s players wore hats saluting the victory following the game and Horne was presented an MVP trophy by members of the Marine Corps.

The defense also helped Woodbridge score a safety, when a botched punt was recovered by Hylton in the end zone to make it 16-12. The final touchdown occurred with 11:19 to go when quarterback Quadir Thomas found Todd Diamond over the middle for a touchdown that made it 22-6. Following the touchdown, numerous members of the student section chanted, “We love Coach Moore. We love Coach Moore!”

When asked if he had extra motivation to play well given Moore’s death, Horne said it was definitely on his mind, as well as those of his fellow defensive players.

“Without Coach Moore, I really wouldn’t be where I am at because he pretty much taught me everything I know, so I just had to put it all on the line for him,” Horne said. “I try to turn the momentum for our offense every game, so they can score [more easily].”

A moment of silence in honor of Coach Moore was observed before the game, and a post-game prayer gathering that included members of both teams convened shortly after the final gun sounded.

“We’re all in this together,” Longerbeam said to both teams, shortly before both teams solemnly listened to a prayer offered by a member of Moore’s family.

HYLTON (1-3) 0 0 8 0 – 8

WOODBRIDGE (1-2) 0 6 10 6 – 22

Scoring Summary

SECOND QUARTER

W—Gabriel 5 run (kick failed), 9:45

THIRD QUARTER

H—Cathcart 95 kickoff return (Miller pass from Rekdal), 11:40

W—Horn 6 fumble return (Harris pass from Odoemenem), 9:01

W—Safety (blocked punt recovered by Hylton in end zone), :00

FOURTH QUARTER

W—Diamond 14 pass from Thomas (pass failed), 11:19

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Hylton—Miller 8-43, Wright 2-10, Burgess 7-7, Cathcart 1-3, Leach 2-1, Rocke 1-(minus 9), Rekdal 7-(minus 25); Woodbridge—Dankwa 9-18, Odoemenem 1-8, Gabriel 5-6, Thomas 9-0, Diamond 2-0, Harris 3-(minus 1).

Passing—Hylton, Rekdal 7-19-3-90; Woodbridge, Thomas 11-22-1-113.

Receiving—Hylton, Wright 4-71, Francis 2-11, Rocke 1-8; Woodbridge, Diamond 5-24, Hunter 3-80, Williams 2-9, Gabriel 1-0.