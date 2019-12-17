After his son announced his college choice Tuesday afternoon at Woodbridge High School, Reuben Adams Sr. took a deep breath and exhaled.
The long and sometimes demanding recruiting process was over for senior offensive lineman RJ Adams, who committed to Kentucky. In revealing his choice, Adams teased those in attendance by unveiling an Alabama shirt first before pulling it over his head and sporting a Kentucky shirt underneath.
Adams chose Kentucky over his two other finalists: N.C. State and Alabama. Adams will make his decision official Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period for high school senior football players when colleges can accept his signed national letter of intent.
To allow proper time for the colleges to send Adams his national of letter of intent, Adams informed the coaches from each of his finalists Sunday of his decision. He called Kentucky first and received a resounding response.
"They were excited," Adams said. "They said Big Blue just got better."
Adams initially committed to Penn State April 13. But he reconsidered his decision in September when he re-opened his recruitment.
Adams took official visits to Kentucky the weekend of Sept. 13 and to N.C. State the weekend of Dec. 6. He took an unofficial visit to Alabama Nov. 9 and to Kentucky Nov. 23.
The 6-foot-3, 326-pound Adams is rated the No. 8 player overall in Virginia for the class of 2020 by 247Sports.
"I knew I was ready," Adams said. "They have tradition and I like how [Kentucky head] coach [Mark] Stoops runs things. I fit into their scheme and it's not too far from home so my parents can come and watch me play."
Adams and Woodbridge teammate Antoine Sampah (LSU) will compete Jan. 2 in the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game is at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. Wortham will also coach in the game.
