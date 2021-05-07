Woodbridge High School has hired James Longerbeam as its next head football coach.
Longerbeam spent this past season leading the football program at Riverside High School in Loudoun County.
Before taking over at Riverside, Longerbeam was the T.C. Williams head football coach for four years, leading the Titans to three playoff appearances. Longerbeam has coached for over 30 years.
T.C. Williams posted back-to-back 2-8 records in 2014 and 2015 when Longerbeam took over the following season. He went 24-20 overall with the Titans, including an 8-4 mark his final season.
"He brings some experience," said Woodbridge activities director Mike Wright. "He got (T.C. Williams) going back in the right direction when he was there. We were very impressed. We feel like he's a great fit for the kids."
Wright said Woodbridge received over 20 applicants for the job and interviewed six.
Longerbeam replaces Alex Urquhart who stepped down after one year at Woodbridge. Urquhart announced his decision to his players April 6, saying he and his wife wanted to move closer to family in South Hill, Va., once the school year was over. Urquhart and his wife are expecting their first child in September.
Playing a compressed schedule because of the pandemic, the Vikings went 1-5 under Urquhart. Woodbridge started mostly underclassmen this season.
