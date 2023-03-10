Woodbridge native Jeremy Garay will play for Loudoun United FC on a season-long loan from D.C. United.
Loudoun United FC announced the move Friday.
“Jeremy Garay is an extremely gifted deep playmaker,” Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC Head Coach, said. “He has a great eye for space and knows how to exploit the opposition. His defending and tracking has improved over the off season. We can’t wait to see what 2023 brings for him as he will be a key role for us this season.”
D.C. United signed Garay as a home-grown player in July, 2021.
Garay played for Loudoun United FC in 2019 as an D.C. United Academy player. Overall, Garay has played 62 matches for Loudoun United between 2019-2022, recording one goal and five assists.
