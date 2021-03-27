Woodbridge native Nelson Martinez will continue his pro soccer career with North Carolina FC. The club announced the signing Friday.
The 20-year-old Martinez spent 2019 and 2020 with Loudoun United, where he made a combined 25 appearances. Martinez is also a former member of the D.C. United Academy.
“Nelson is another player that I had the opportunity to work with in the US Youth National Team system and have kept up with his young career ever since," said North Carolina FC head coach John Bradford in a press release. "He’s a competitive player with quality and can play either as an outside back or in the midfield. I’m thrilled to add him to our group and can’t wait to get started with him next week."
