As Kyle Geck became more involved in leadership roles at Woodbridge High School, he realized he wanted to step into a position that allowed him to do more than he was already doing.

Even though he loved teaching, Geck felt Woodbridge’s director of activities job best served his goals of running a department that oversees every school-sponsored club and activity.

“It supported what I like,” Geck said. “I enjoyed moving outside of teaching and building relationships.”

Geck replaces Mike Wright, who held the position for two years on an interim basis after Jason Eldredge became Gainesville High School’s first activities director. Geck starts his new job July 1.

The 31-year-old Geck, who graduated from Woodbridge in 2009, returned to teach social studies at his alma mater starting with the 2015-16 school year.

Using as a model the student leadership program introduced by then-Woodbridge principal Dave Huckestein for the 2008-09 school year, Geck took a particular interest in creating and implementing a leadership program strictly for athletes that was available during the school day since they practiced and competed in games after school.

Titled Athletic and Sports Leadership Development, the course “provides leadership skills and lessons for students that participate in athletics and want to extend their knowledge of being a leader.

Upon completion of this course, students will understand the importance of team building, create mission and vision statements, develop refined public speaking skills, examine the importance of reflection, and assess the value of building relationships within the team and with coaches.”

Two other Prince William County high schools, Battlefield and Freedom, now use the program as well.

While he played sports growing up, Geck said he did not center his daily life around athletics. But he had a heart for leadership, participating on the student council at Woodbridge and as a member of the high school's first student leadership program.

Geck began working with former Woodbridge AD George Washington doing some game management. He did the same for Eldredge. Besides game management, Geck also scheduled other game managers and ticket takers.

Wright allowed Geck to take on more responsibility to the point the two worked side by side.

“If there was any major decision, it was a joint effort,” Geck said.

Geck said he was ready to interview for the AD job once Wright decided to retire.

“I knew I was ready to move on,” Geck said. “This was something that interested me. For me, I love doing it.”

ELLENBERGER TAKES OVER AT OSBOURN

On June 3, Osbourn High School announced John Ellenberger as its new activities director. Ellenberger replaces Ira DeGrood, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Ellenberger comes from Annandale High School, where he has held the same position for five years.

Before going into administration, Ellenberger coached football for 20 years in Fairfax County. He spent 13 seasons at South Lakes, including six as head coach. He was also an assistant at Robinson for seven seasons.

Ellenberger said he made the move because of Osbourn’s facilities and the administration’s support of student athletics and the activities department. Osbourn is installing turf for its football field and recently installed new video scoreboards in the gym.

“I love the idea of a small district with only one high school,” Ellenberger said. “They are the only show in town.”