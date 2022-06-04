When Woodbridge girls’ softball coach Nicole Belk took over five years ago, she said she wanted to emphasize the fun of the game as an antidote to the pressure that comes with the high expectations she had for the program.

Accordingly on Friday, moments before the Vikings hosted the Class 6 Region B championship game against Battlefield, Woodbridge’s players played “hacky-sack’’ with a beach ball, blew bubbles, and engaged in an informal ‘’dance party’’ to the piped in music over the loudspeaker while their opponents were taking infield practice.

This loose approach paid dividends for Woodbridge (15-5) which shocked the visiting Bobcats (21-2) by rallying for four seventh inning runs to erase a 5-2 deficit and win its first regional title since 1995 with an improbable walk-off 6-5 victory.

Olivia Clark rifled a single over the outstretched glove of left fielder Allie Daniels to bring home Kylie Barbier with the winning run to cap the decisive rally. Trinity Roth, the team’s ninth-place hitter, drilled a single to center and moved to second when opposing pitcher Jericho Tate drew a walk from Battlefield’s Aiko Conaway.

Next, catcher Sarah Medellin hit a grounder to second that Lilly Compton booted for an error, allowing Roth to score the Vikings’ third run.

Washington, who earlier accounted for two of Conaway’s 11 strikeout victims, then lined a run-scoring single to left, taking second on the throw. Both those runners scored moments later when Barbier grounded a two-run single to right. After Grace Clary was walked intentionally, Clark lofted a high looper over the head of Daniels as Barbier scored the winning run.

“We are the comeback dream team,’’ a beaming Belk said moments after her team took turns mobbing each other while holding the regional trophy aloft. “This is a great group of girls and they do better when they are under pressure. That makes me nervous but also happy with how they have played.’’

Both teams will have their season continue in the state tournament next Tuesday with the quarterfinal round, but the loss was likely as heartbreaking for Battlefield as it was exhilarating for Woodbridge. That’s because Conaway was pitching a literal gem, allowing just two hits, one an infield hit, through four innings, while racking up 10 of his 11 strikeouts overall.

But with the Vikings’ leading 2-0 in the fifth, Conaway struck out the first two hitters of the inning before giving Woodbridge an opening. Conaway hit Roth with a pitch and then walked Tate. Medellin and Washington each laced run-scoring singles to tie the game. 2-2.

“I try not to think about what happened in the past ‘’ Washington said, ‘’Staying in the moment—that’s been their advice."

Battlefield then took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a bizarre play. After Compton placed a brilliant bunt to reach base, she scored when Medellin overthrew second base for an error. She scored on the same play when the throw sailed past Barlier in center field, enabling her to score.

That run took a little bit of luster off an otherwise strong outing for Tate after a shaky first inning. She yielded a single to Colleen Johnson and a walk to Sage Vial. One out later, Rowan Coale was hit by a pitch to load the bases and two walks after that helped Battlefield take a 2-0 lead.

“Jericho pitched a great game,’’ Belk said. “’She wanted to win this game too, so I bet she’s relieved to a point.’’

From that point, Tate struck out seven the rest of the way, allowing one hit until the seventh.

Clark said the support her teammates show to each other sustains her and allows her to stay in the moment.

“’Everyone has such a positive attitude and is there for each other,’’ Clark said, ‘’You can’t let the pressure of the moment get to you. My approach was to hit the ball (hard) and see what happened.’’

Coincidentally, but also interestingly, Woodbridge’s turn of fortune corresponded with a choice of music played between innings. When Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline’’ came on, the team to a person gathered in the dugout, huddled around each other, waved arms back and forth, and happily sang along. Not long afterward, Woodbridge’s offense got off the floor.

“That’s our go-to song,’’ Belk said. “Seems like we always manage to come back after that song, which is during the fifth inning. I guess we need to work on which songs we walk up to in innings 1-4."