Dominic Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ethen Horne in overtime to lift host Woodbridge past Colgan 27-21 on homecoming in a Cardinal District matchup.
The Vikings (2-2 in district, 4-4 overall) sent the game into overtime with five seconds left in regulation when Horne connected with Denzel Lambert on a 7-yard touchdown pass. Ryan Carney then converted the extra point. Woodbridge had trailed the entire game up until that point and scored the game’s final 20 points after falling behind by 14 in the third.
Horne finished the game 18 of 33 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Lambert totaled five receptions for 64 yards and Williams three for 29.
Colgan took a 13-0 second-quarter lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Westhoff to Devon Grant followed by a 64-yard interception return.
Woodbridge got within six at halftime on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Horne to Lambert. Carney had the extra point.
Colgan (1-3, 4-5) went up 21-7 on a 8-yard touchdown run before Woodbridge scored the first of three straight touchdowns on Michael Dankwa’s 14-yard run in the third. Dankwa had 76 rushing yards on the night on 16 carries.
Ja’Bari Odoememem led Woodbridge’s defense with eight tackles and a tackle for loss. The senior linebacker also recorded an interception.
Woodbridge amassed 287 total yards of offense.
