Mixed emotions swirled around the North Carolina men’s basketball team Monday night.
The Tar Heels held off visiting Yale 70-67 in achieving a milestone victory for head coach Roy Williams.
And yet for all the positives that resulted from the win, the primary focus remained on Woodbridge resident Anthony Harris after he left the game with 3:05 with an injury.
The freshman guard drove to the baseline unmarked before collapsing to the floor under the basket when his right leg buckled underneath him. Harris was playing in his fifth game since coming back from a torn ACL in his left knee that forced him to miss the start of North Carolina’s season and most of his senior season at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax.
North Carolina was still evaluating Harris to determine the exact nature of the injury. But there was reason for concern.
Before discussing the victory and his own accomplishment of tying his mentor Dean Smith for fourth-all time with 879 wins, Williams addressed his own feelings about Harris’ situation.
“The only thing I’m thinking about right now is that young man,” he said. “He’s just a tough little nut; he’s worked his tail off to get back into this position. Our hopes and prayers that nothing is seriously wrong with him.”
Harris’ teammates were hurting as well, in particular his roommate Jeremiah Francis. Francis missed his junior and senior seasons with two torn ACLs.
He and Harris played their first games together for North Carolina Dec. 4.
“That’s my brother, and I hope everything is good,” Francis said. “Y’all don’t know what we’ve been through to get here, waking up at 6 a.m., lifts, trying to get everything healthy. I love him and I just wish (him) the best.”
Harris had provided a spark for North Carolina off the bench since his return and his performance against Yale was another example. He finished with six points Monday.
What’s impressed Williams the most about Francis and Harris is how hard they've worked to come back from their injuries.
“Toughness, that’s the biggest thing,” Williams said. “I mean guys, I’m dumfounded. Dumbfounded how they have played with such little practice they’ve had.
“The work ethic those kids show, (with) what they have been able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.