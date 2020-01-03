His father had tears in his eyes. His head coach only focused on his injured player during the start of his press conference instead of discussing his milestone victory.
Although no one knew the extent of Anthony Harris' injury at the time Monday evening, it was clear there was reason for concern.
On Friday morning, North Carolina coach Roy Williams confirmed those fears when he announced Harris will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” Williams said in a statement. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”
Harris suffered the injury Monday late in North Carolina's eventual 70-67 win over Yale.
He drove to the baseline unmarked before collapsing to the floor under the basket when his right leg buckled underneath him with 3:05 remaining. Harris was playing in his fifth game since coming back from a torn ACL in his left knee that forced him to miss the start of North Carolina’s season and most of his senior season at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax.
On Monday, Harris was helped off the court and taken back to the training room. Prince William County native Kendall Marshall, North Carolina's first-year director of recruiting, followed Harris and stayed with him. Williams, meanwhile, helped locate Harris' father Anthony in the stands to make sure he was escorted back to be with his son.
The Woodbridge resident averaged 6.8 points in 12 minutes over those five games since he made his college debut at Virginia on Dec. 8.
