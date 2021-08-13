Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay has been called in to compete with the El Salvador men's national soccer team for its Aug. 21 friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif.
Garay has dual citizenship. His father and mother are from El Salvador. His father Danilo played professional soccer in his native country there before coming to the United States.
The 18-year-old midfielder currently plays for Loudoun United FC. He signed a home-grown contract July 1 with D.C. United.
