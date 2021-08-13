Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay signs with D.C. United

Jeremy Garay displayed a veteran’s poise as he stood at the far post of the opponent’s goal waiting for the ball.
In most cases, a young player in this situation might overthink the next step and miss the opportunity. Not Garay.
Instead of trying to micromanage the ball by adding an extra move or attempting a volley, the Woodbridge resident angled his right thigh toward the oncoming cross before redirecting it past the goalkeeper and into the net.
Watching this play unfold from the sidelines, Justin Joswick stood in awe.
“What did he just do?” Joswick remembered thinking to himself.
This was during Joswick’s second season coaching Garay at the Arlington Youth Soccer Association. And in that time, Joswick had recognized Garay’s immense talent. But Joswick believed this play during the U-13 state finals pushed Garay to a new level.
His ability to think on the spot at such a young age while staying composed produced the result he wanted. It seemed so simple – yet it wouldn’t have been for most players. Garay was an exception, and Joswick understood why.
“The good ones make it look easy,” Joswick said.
Those types of moments explain Garay’s rapid ascent through the D.C. United organization.
Since the fall of 2020, the Major League Soccer franchise had kept a close eye on Garay’s development. The 18-year-old joined D.C. United’s youth academy in 2017 before becoming a member of D.C. United’s second-division affiliate Loudoun United FC in 2019.
If Garay continued to improve, D.C. United saw him as a perfect candidate for a homegrown contract. Homegrown contracts allow an MLS team to sign a local player from its development system straight to a first-team roster spot.
Garay had the option of going to college after signing with N.C. State in late December. But the Wolfpack knew they’d never see him play for them if his first choice came to fruition. They were right.
On July 2, D.C. United announced it had signed Garay to a three-year homegrown contract with options for 2025 and 2026.
This is what Garay always wanted. When he reached that objective, it only confirmed what people like Joswick saw from the outset.
“If anyone was going to go pro, it was Jeremy,” Joswick said. “The kids could see that. He was loved by his teammates every time he showed up.”
EARLY IMPRESSIONS
Joswick said D.C. United first saw Garay when his team, the Arlington Barca, played the U-12 academy team. Garay stood out then and again when the Barca faced D.C. United’s U-13 academy team in the Arlington Tournament final that February.
In that game, also won by the Barca, Garay showcased his talent for controlling the tempo at a high speed when he dribbled the ball into the penalty box and directed it toward the corner for a goal. It’s a highlight Joswick often cites on YouTube.
“It just showed he was ready for the next level,”Joswick said. “I thought it was important for him because that was a big game in front of the coaches that you were hoping to play for in a couple of years.”
D.C. United had a relationship with Arlington that allowed them to identify and then bring potential prospects into D.C. United’s youth academy. After seeing him do so well against their academy teams, D.C. United’s youth coaching staff approached Garay about joining the academy.
Knowing it would go a long way toward helping him realize his dream of playing pro soccer, Garay agreed. After his youth team lost in the region semifinals that June, Garay flew to Canada to play with the academy’s U-13 team at a tournament. He never returned to the Barca.
“It was tough to see him go,” Joswick said. “But players need to go forward for the sake of U.S. soccer. You have to look at the big picture.”
Garay’s progress continued. He attended Forest Park for his freshman and sophomore years before enrolling in the D.C. United-run K12 International Academy to take online classes.
The switch allowed him to train in the morning with Loudoun United FC. He’s now in his third year with the club.
“He has composure beyond his years in the midfield, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with him with the ultimate goal of getting him minutes with the first team,” said Stewart Mairs, Loudoun United’s general manager.
FAMILY SPORT
Garay was raised to become a pro soccer player.
His father, Danilo, played professionally in his native El Salvador. He also trained with the Long Island Rough Riders of the United Soccer League after coming to the United States to join family members in New Jersey.
He believed the United States offered more opportunities and he wanted his three sons to take advantage of them. “This is where [Jeremy] can have this dream,” Danilo said.
Garay started playing soccer at age 3. He participated in Prince William Soccer Inc. until moving to Arlington to increase his exposure. He played in Arlington for three years, starting at U-11. Joswick joined Arlington the fall after Garay came in.
A longtime friend of the Garay family, Joswick knew them from Prince William Soccer. He also coached Garay’s older brother, Jamis, his freshman year at Forest Park.
Jamis Garay, 24, has played professional soccer in Germany. He and his father run the Futbol Training Program.
Twelve-year-old Enzo Garay, the youngest son, plays for the Springfield South County Youth Club, where Danilo coaches.
“The one characteristic about their family is that everything is a family affair,” Joswick said. “Where you see one playing soccer, you see all of them.”
All three boys play in the central midfield like their dad, and they learned from him how to control the midfield with precise play. Garay was an excellent student. His advanced technical ability and passing range impressed anyone who saw him play.
Garay is quiet, but effective, a player Joswick describes as a “leader without words.”
“He always saw the game differently,” Joswick said.
In addition to Danilo and Joswick, others have assisted Garay along the way, including Ryan Martin, head coach of Loudoun United and director of player personnel for D.C. United. Martin helped Garay find his agent (Damani Ralph) and connected him with N.C. State after Garay’s original commitment to the University of Virginia fell through for what Garay termed “personal reasons.”
“He’s been so key to his progress and getting him to this point,” Danilo said.
NEXT STEPS
On July 1, Garay and his family attended a signing ceremony at Audi Field, D.C. United’s home stadium.
It was a big day, one Garay had patiently waited for since joining the academy.
Danilo and his wife, Lisbeth, were there, along with Enzo and D.C. United officials. Two other homegrown signees, Griffin Yow and Kevin Paredes, were there training and came over to take pictures with their new teammate as well.
“We are extremely proud of the work ethic and commitment that Jeremy has demonstrated over the last few years to get to this point,” said Dave Sanford, D.C. United’s academy director. “This is a special moment for him and his family and we’re looking forward to watching what he does at the next level.”
Garay will finish this season with the Loudoun club. Next season, he will compete for minutes with the first team and go from there. Other possible opportunities await: a chance, perhaps, to play for El Salvador’s men’s national team since Garay holds dual citizenship or with the U.S. men’s team. Competing overseas at some point is a dream as well.
All that, though, is down the road. For now, Garay revels in starting his pro career with the organization that has developed him over the years. This is his home.
“I don’t feel out of place,” he said. “I feel like I belong.”
