Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay has been invited to compete with the U.S. U-20 Men's National Soccer Team at a tournament Nov. 10-16 in Mexico.
Besides the host country, Brazil and Colombia are the tournament's other two participants.
Garay is a D.C. United midfielder. The 18-year-old signed a home-grown contract with the Major League Soccer team in July.
Garay played this past season with Loudoun United FC, D.C. United's reserve team.
A dual citizen, Garay has made two appearances with the El Salvador Men's National Team.
Garay has spent time with U.S. Youth National Teams before. He competed with the U-14's in Croatia in 2017.
