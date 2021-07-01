Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay will sign a homegrown contract Thursday with D.C. United, according to a source.
The 18-year-old midfielder is in his third season with D.C. United's second-division team, Loudoun United. Garay signed with North Carolina State after initially committing to Virginia. By signing the home-grown contract, Garay will forgo his commitment to N.C. State.
Homegrown contracts allow an MLS team to sign a local player from its development system straight to a first-team roster spot. Garay is expected to finish out this season with Loudoun United.
D.C United’s interest in Garay picked up in the fall when he trained in the offseason with the first-team.
Garay graduated in June after doing high school online through the D.C. United-run K12 International Academy.
As a D.C. United Academy player, Garay signed an academy contract with Loudoun United to preserve his amateur status. Garay made five appearances with Loudoun in 2019 and nine, including seven starts, in 2020.
