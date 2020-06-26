Loudoun United FC announced on Friday it had signed defender Nelson Martinez to his first professional contract for the remainder of the 2020 USL Championship season.
Martinez recorded 1,285 minutes of action in 17 appearances (16 starts) for United as a USL Academy signing in 2019 and scored his first professional goal during a 2-2 draw against Saint Louis FC on July 6. The 19-year-old also recorded two assists in his debut season and maintained a passing accuracy of 86.6 percent. Defensively, Martinez blocked nine shots while making 25 clearances.
Prior to joining LUFC, Martinez spent four years in the D.C. United Academy. During his time with the academy, the defender made 92 U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) appearances (85 starts) and scored seven goals.
(0) comments
