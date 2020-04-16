Woodbridge resident and Bishop O'Connell graduate Matt Lewis announced on social media that he has put his name into the NBA Draft, while also leaving open the possibility of returning to James Madison University’s men’s basketball team for next season.
"After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I'm looking forward to learning from this experience," Lewis wrote Wednesday on his Twitter account.
As an early entrant, Lewis has up until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft. The draft is scheduled for June 25.
A 6-foot-5 junior guard, Lewis was a second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association selection this season after averaging 19 points a game. He also finished with career-highs in field-goal percentage (41 percent), rebounding average (5.5), assists average (3.4) and 3-point shooting percentage (37.3).
Lewis was a third-team all-CAA pick for the 2018-19 season and an all-rookie team selection as a freshman.
(0) comments
