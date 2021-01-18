Woodbridge resident Matt Lewis earned Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball player of the week honors.
The James Madison University senior guard scored 30 points and recorded a school-tying record nine 3-pointers Jan. 16 in a 81-72 win over Towson. Lewis also added eight assists and three rebounds as the Dukes won their conference opener. Lewis’ nine 3-pointers were the fifth-most in CAA single-game history.
Lewis has recorded at least one three-pointer in 47 straight games, marking the longest active streak in Division I.
The award is the second Player of the Week nod of Lewis' career and the first for the Dukes since he last grabbed the honor as a sophomore on Feb. 25, 2019.
