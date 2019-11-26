Woodbridge senior Antoine Sampah is one of five players in the running to receive the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker.
The other finalists are Mekhail Sherman from St. John’s College High (D.C.), Jackson Bratton from Muscle Schoals (AL), Jordan Botehlho from St. Louis (Hawaii) and Justin Flowe from Upland (Calif.).
A 51-member panel, including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Alabama coach Nick Saban, will select the winner, which will be announced Dec. 10.
Sampah has committed to LSU and will sign during the December early signing period beginning Dec. 18.
