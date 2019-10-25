Woodbridge High School senior football players Antoine Sampah and Reuben Adams Jr. were presented with their Under Armour All-America Game honorary jerseys during a ceremony Friday on the school's football field.
The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Sampah, a starting linebacker, has committed to LSU. Adams, a senior offensive lineman, decommitted from Penn State in September. He took an official visit to Kentucky the weekend of Sept. 13 and plans to use his other four allotted official visits, which will include trips to LSU and Alabama, his father Reuben Sr. said.
Penn State remains in the running as does N.C. State and Miami.
Sampah is ranked the No.1 player in Virginia for the class of 2020 by Rivals and Adams is No. 4.
Adams and Sampah are the first-ever local high school teammates to participate in the same prep postseason all-American football game.
They are also the second and third Woodbridge players to compete in the Under Armour game. Current Detroit Lion Da’Shawn Hand is the other.
Hylton graduate current Penn State running back Ricky Slade and Stonewall Jackson graduate and current Washington Redskin Tim Settle also have competed in the UA game.
Woodbridge head coach Gary Wortham will also coach in the game.
Sampah and Adams are among five players from Virginia who will compete in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.