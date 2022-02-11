As he prepared for the postseason a year ago, Joshua Mancia knew his chances of repeating as a state wrestling champion were slim.
He had suffered a strained ACL in December 2020 while practicing with another wrestler. The injury, coupled with the shortened season due to the pandemic, didn’t give Mancia enough recovery time to return to full strength.
A Woodbridge High School junior at the time, Mancia still won the Cardinal District and Class 6, Region B titles in the heavyweight division only to fall short at states, where he finished fifth. He posted an overall 9-3 record for the season.
The experience frustrated him, but also taught him an important lesson.
“It was necessary,” Mancia said. “When you lose, you have more to work on. People can’t always win all the time.”
Another lesson focused on his workouts.
“I had had problems with my knees,” Mancia said. “After the season ended, I built them up to develop my joint muscles.”
With one more season left as a consolation, Mancia is on a mission to reclaim the state title later this month. His expected opponent is Robinson’s Cooper Rudolph, the defending Class 6 heavyweight state champion. The two have faced each other three times this season. Rudolph won the first matchup, while Mancia won the past two.
“He’s seriously laid back and likes to joke,” Woodbridge head wrestling coach Ty Knepp said of Mancia. “But he wants to win whatever the competition is. He’s a fierce competitor.”
Mancia is a key member of an experienced Woodbridge team capable of winning the school’s first state wrestling title. He has won three straight Cardinal District titles and looks to capture his third straight region title Saturday. He has a 36-4 overall record this season.
The Vikings return 11 of 14 starters from last season’s team that finished sixth in the state, including three state champions: Mancia in 2020 and Tyler Tanev (120 pounds) and Jadon Stephens (195 pounds) in 2021.
Robinson is the defending state champion.
“I honestly have full confidence in my team,” Mancia said. “They’ve put so much work in. I’m so proud of them.”
When Mancia arrived at Woodbridge, Knepp knew the freshman would contribute immediately based on his size. Mancia comes from a soccer-playing family and played the sport for Woodbridge his first two years. He also was a guard/center in football as a freshman.
But neither sport held his interest like wrestling, which he began in seventh grade and then devoted himself fully to sophomore year. Mancia liked the individual and team aspects of the sport.
“It makes me want to come back every day,” Mancia said.
Mancia, who succeeded former teammate Seth Ellsmore as a Woodbridge state champion in the heavyweight class, said his coaches told him he was the first wrestler from Woodbridge to earn all-American honors after he placed third at the prestigious Beast of the East Tournament in Newark, Del., this season.
“He wasn’t happy with the way last season ended,” Knepp said. “It’s fuel for his fire to get where he can be.”
