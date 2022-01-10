Woodbridge’s Michael Cooper keeps coming back stronger

Here we go again.

That’s what Michael Cooper thought after a concussion suffered during a scrimmage forced him to miss Woodbridge High School’s first two varsity boys basketball games.

Since becoming a full-time starter his sophomore year, Cooper had yet to play a full season. He missed the Vikings’ final five games sophomore season after tearing the ACL in his right knee and them sat out two more last season with an ankle injury. Both injuries occurred against Potomac.

Now this. He wasn’t happy. Cooper wanted to run back as soon as possible.

“I hate hearing I have to take time to heal,” Cooper said.

Then he caught himself. Yes, it was unfortunate he had to begin his final high school basketball season this way. But the lessons from the past taught him something important in dealing with this next obstacle.

“I’ve done this before,” Cooper said. “I calmed down. I knew I could get through this if I healed properly.”

There’s no doubt Cooper is Woodbridge’s difference-maker. Without him, the Vikings have enough experience to get by and remain competitive.

With him in the lineup, they are a legitimate contender to claim their first district regular-season title since 2002.

To do that, and it won’t be easy, Woodbridge (5-2) must fight through a tight field up top with Freedom-Woodbridge, Hylton and most of all Potomac. The Panthers are the three-time defending Cardinal District regular-season champions and have beaten Woodbridge 23 straight times. The Vikings’ last win over Potomac was Feb. 13, 2009 by a score of 67-56.

Woodbridge, which has not put together three straight winning seasons since 1999-2000 to 2001-02, has posted back-to-back regular-season district runner-up finishes to Potomac.

To take that next step, the Vikings will need Cooper.

“He’s just a leader,” said Woodbridge senior guard Jaiden Edwards. “He makes us execute and push harder.”

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Cooper is Woodbridge’s go-to player on offense. He can produce from inside and out with ease and currently leads the Vikings with a 19.8 points a game scoring average.

But there’s so much more to Cooper’s game than scoring points. He’s an excellent defender who can rebound and generate steals. In the Vikings’ 77-42 win over Washington-Lee Montross, Cooper recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

At the Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School, Cooper totaled 17 points, five rebounds and seven steals in a 61-43 win over Oakton and then tallied a career-high 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 91-79 loss to the host school in the championship game. For the season, he's averaging 6.8 rebounds (second on the team behind Brian Jackson at 7.9) and 3.2 steals a game (leads the team).

“One thing about Michael is that he is a hard worker,” said sixth-year Woodbridge head boys basketball coach Courtney Coffer. “You don’t have to tell him to work.”

Cooper became a starter during his freshman year. With the Vikings struggling en route to a 5-17 finish, Coffer decided to give players like Cooper more playing time down the stretch. Cooper took advantage of his opportunity and quickly flourished as one of Woodbridge’s best defenders.

Seeing promise in the rising sophomore, Coffer met with Cooper and his mother Sherinda during the offseason to talk about ways for Cooper to improve.

Coffer emphasized the need for a Cooper to develop a 3-point shot. Cooper also wanted Cooper to put on more weight. He devised a nutritional plan where Cooper ate 2,500 calories a day. Cooper said the meal load was overwhelming at times, but he understood the benefits to adding pounds. Cooper now weighs 185 pounds after starting out between 150 and 160 his freshman year.

The commitment paid off. Cooper broke out his next season. He was the only sophomore named to the eight-player all-Cardinal District team and finished as the Vikings’ second-leading scorer at 11.4 points a game as Woodbridge went 14-9 and finished second in the district (9-3) behind Potomac (11-1).

As a junior, Cooper earned first-team all-district honors again and averaged 11.1 points as Woodbridge (8-2 in district, 9-3 overall) finished second again in the district behind Potomac.

After his sophomore season, Cooper’s success gained attention from outsiders, who he said encouraged him to transfer to another program, one that would raise his stock for colleges even more and give him the chance to play for a higher profile team

Cooper declined each overture. He liked playing for Coffer and his style of play, something Cooper described as gritty. Cooper saw his game improve enough that he saw no reason to leave. He also saw Woodbridge improve as well. The Vikings had put the 5-win season behind them.

“You stick with family,” Cooper said.

Cooper underscores his choice by pointing out his decision to sign with Division II Shepherd.

“You don’t need to leave to have colleges recruit you,” Cooper said.

Coffer said Cooper’s approach speaks to his character. It’s how he handles any challenge and explains why he’s thriving even in the face of another setback.

“He’s so mentally tough,” Coffer said. “He’s always been mentally mature and he’s adapted to all those different injuries.”