“One more week, guys.”
Those were the words, uttered by Woodbridge coach Ty Knepp, that each member of the Vikings’ wrestling team heard shortly after they celebrated winning the Class 6 Region B team title Saturday night at home by having each wrestler lean in and putting a hand on the trophy.
What Knepp meant was that Woodbridge’s goal of winning a state team title was close at hand, but not necessarily guaranteed. The Vikings will look to capture their first-ever state wrestling title when the Class 6 meet is held Feb 18-19 at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
Woodbridge had 13 wrestlers qualify for states.
“We like where we’re at right now,” Knepp said. “But we take it one day at a time. We will get into the practice room on Monday, work hard, and be very prepared and we will see what happens."
Other notable storylines were the fact that Battlefield saw four of its wrestlers make event finals, while Potomac had three, including the 2022 Girls’ State wrestling champion Samantha Boadu, who won an 8-4 decision over Colonial Forge’s Miguel Garcia.
Also. Osbourn’s lone finals’ representative, Ryan Donahue, earned a decision by fall late in the third period to earn his 110th victory during his four-year high school career.
One of Woodbridge’s best matches was the one at 120 pounds where Tyler Tanev earned two takedown points in overtime to beat Forest Park’s Anthony Orlando. Finally, Patriot’s Vincenzo Corvetto (182) overcame an early 1-0 deficit to Woodbridge’s Jordan Yousefi and remained undefeated at 32-0 on the season with an 8-2 decision.
Boadu, a senior, earned early points in her match with an aggressive style, but then had some difficulty in the second period and appeared to become frustrated because of the strength of Forge’s Garcia.
In the end Boadu earned the admiration of many in attendance, including the Colonial Forge coaches, who shook her hand vociferously following her victory.
“I understand that most boys are going to be stronger than me, so I focus on being defensive and working on my technique,” Boadu said. “[Through] four years with my team I’ve [adopted the mindset] break them before they break you. In that match, his strength was a little frustrating, but I knew I just had to get around that, focus on my technique, and not let it get to me.”
Boadu said she is used to having to prove herself not to her teammates but to “people who don’t understand wrestling.”
“My teammates understand because I have been with them a long time,” Boadu said. “But some people say, ‘Girls can’t do this. Girls can’t do that.’ At the end of the day, you just have to prove yourself.”
Meanwhile, Donahue earned the victory by fall very late in the match because even though he was being outscored by quite a margin, Battlefield’s Jackson Skiff put up a valiant effort.
“This is the third or fourth time I’ve wrestled Jackson [Skiff] this season. He makes it more fun because he always brings it. It’s better to beat him than just beating somebody because you always have to work for it,” Donahue said.
When asked what he needed to do to adequately prepare for states, Donahue said. “A little bit of everything to be honest. I think I’ve been wrestling about 13 or 14 years and there’s always something different. That’s where our coaches really help me.”
Patriot’s Austin Zehring (126) earned a difficult 4-2 decision with a late takedown of John Champe’s Jordan Villareal. Zehring said he benefitted from wrestling from the bottom rather than the top.
“I thought if I kept pressuring, maybe I would get some stalling call, but I didn’t,” Zehring said. “[After tying the match at 2-2], I knew if I could get [his] legs on top, that I could get through it.”
Zehring said he needs to eat better in order to do well at states.
“Dieting is my biggest weakness,” Zehring said. “I eat terribly sometimes and then it makes me feel terrible. But food is good. I have to work on resting and recovering well after practices also.”
Patriot, which finished fourth in the team points race, also received a big lift from Corvetto, who struggled early after enduring an injury during his semifinal victory over Forest Park’s Joseph Hayden.
Following his victory in the 182-pound final Saturday, Corvetto was seen bleeding from his left ear.
“It happened in my semis match and I think it got in my head a little bit early in the match,” Corvetto said.
When asked if it felt good to remain undefeated, Corvetto acted as if he didn’t focus on it.
“I just take it one match at a time because an 0 [being undefeated] is obviously the goal of every wrestler,” Corvetto said. “If you think of it as just another match, good things usually happen.”
One of the harder fought but exciting victories for Woodbridge came when Kaleab Dawit downed Freedom-South Riding’s Ben Doucet with two points late in the match to break a 1-1 tie.
“I’m excited for our team,” Dawit said. “We’ve been building for this every year since my first year here and I think since we qualified 13, I think it [the team title at states] is ours and we’re going to take it.”
Battlefield’s Cooper Lockhart overcame an early struggle against Woodbridge’s Ethan Morfu, en route to a 5-2 victory.
“He’s a really good guy,” Lockhart said. “But of course, you have to do what you have to do to get to and do well at states. I played it smart and kept it close.”
Mancia said he was heartened by the Vikings’ overall performance, since it shows Woodbridge is a likely force to be reckoned with.
“I think we have all worked so hard for so long, the team title is [going to be] ours,” Mancia said. “But honestly I would gladly trade in my personal trophy for a team trophy because in wrestling, it’s really all about the team and Woodbridge has never won a team title before.”
TEAM SCORES: 1. Woodbridge 242; 2. Battlefield 126.5 3. Potomac 123.5; 4. Patriot 115.5 5. Colgan 101; 6. Forest Park 97; 7. Freedom-South Riding 96; 8. Osbourn 70.5; 9. Colonial Forge 68; 10. John Champe 54; 11. Hylton 29; 12. Gainesville 24; 13. Unity Reed 11; 14. Osbourn Park 10; 15. Gar-Field 4.
Individual finals
106 pounds—Ryan Saunders (Battlefield) def. Khwaja Ahmed (John Champe) by decision, 6-2; 113—Samantha Boadu (Potomac) def. Miguel Garcia (Colonial Forge) 8-4; 120—Tyler Tanev (Woodbridge) def. Anthony Orlando (Forest Park) 2-0 (OT); 126—Austin Zehring (Patriot) def. Jordan Villareal (John Champe), 4-2; 132—Khalil Boddie (Potomac) def. Chase Pollick (Freedom-SR) by fall, 1:17; 138—Kaleab Dawit (Woodbridge) def. Ben Doucet (Freedom-SR), 3-1; 145—Ryan Donahue (Osbourn) def. Jackson Skiff (Battlefield) by fall, 5:13; 152—Cooper Lockhart (Battlefield) def. Ethan Morlu (Woodbridge), 5-2; 160—John Koroma (Potomac) def. Ryan Gioffre (Battlefield) by fall, 1:02; 170—Jack Bobeck (Forest Park) def. Julian Schott (Woodbridge) by major decision, 11-0. 182—Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot) def. Jordan Yousefi (Woodbridge), 8-2; 195—Jadon Stephens (Woodbridge) def. Caspian Bell (Freedom-SR) by fall, :55; 220—Donovan Sprouse (Patriot) def. Elijah Gonzalez (Colgan), 3-1; 285—Josh Mancia (Woodbridge) def. Bryan Guzman (Freedom-SR), 3-1.
