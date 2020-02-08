When Forest Park sophomore Charlie Lopez, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, fell behind Colgan senior Joe Suriano in the waning seconds of the third period, he said he wasn’t worried or panicked, but “maybe just a little nervous.”
Yet in the most exciting finals match at Friday’s Cardinal District Wrestling Championships, Lopez caused a large contingent of Forest Park fans, wrestlers, and coaches to scream and leap with joy as with two seconds remaining in the final period, he turned a 6-5 deficit into a 7-6 winning decision with a skillful takedown that had Suriano smiling wryly at the end just minutes before the two embraced each other after appearing together on the medal stand.
It was that kind of night for Lopez, who needed a late pin of Woodbridge’s Zabdiel Echie to even reach the finals after trailing 5-2 late in the third period. Lopez (25-4) said in the end, the match came down to an ingredient he has shown in spades for much of the season—determination—or to use his word, heart.
“It came down to who had the most heart,” Lopez said. “We were both tired; we were both gashed. In that situation it just comes down to who wants it more.”
While Lopez’s match was one of the best individual matches of the night, the best team performance belonged to host Woodbridge, who qualified 10 wrestlers for finals, and saw six come away with titles to win the team title by 44 points over Colgan.
Perhaps the most impressive Vikings’ decision came from senior Sam Congleton, who was later chosen as Cardinal District Wrestler of the Year, who ran his record to 41-3 with an impressive win over Potomac’s Khalil Boddie, 17-0, by technical fall.
“It’s really gratifying to know that all the work I’ve put in was noticed,” a beaming Congleton said.
Woodbridge took advantage of strong performances from seniors and underclassmen alike to serve notice they are a team to be reckoned with at next weekend's regional meet at John Champe HS in Leesburg. Senior cousins Christopher Nguyen (106) and Brian Nguyen (112) won titles as Christopher won by pin moments before his cousin survived a grueling 10-9 test from Jaylyn Byerson of Colgan. Byerson was down, 10-5, early in the third period before rallying for three points moments before the referee called an injury timeout after Nguyen suffered a cut near his right eye.
“During the injury timeout, I was able to regroup,” Nguyen said. “I knew I had screwed up when I was on the bottom [by giving up points], but I thought if I was able to start neutral, I would end up winning it and I did,” Nguyen said.
Woodbridge coach Ty Knepp said he was very happy with his team’s overall performance.
“It’s always nice to get a solid effort up and down the lineup,” Knepp said. “For some of our guys this was their first district tournament, but they wrestled like it was any other day and they did well.”
Other Woodbridge winners included senior Derick Dolla Costa (160), senior Joel Diaz (182) and sophomore Joshua Mancia (285).
There were a couple other notable winners, including Colgan junior Levi Field (132), who notched the school’s first-ever individual victory at the Cardinal District Championships, a 4-2 decision to Woodbridge’s John Adkinson just minutes before Colgan’s Dominic Duran beat the Vikings’ Carter Lyda at 138 to notch the school’s second individual victory.
“Being the first winner feels good,” Field said. “Especially after getting seven wrestlers to the finals last year, but not winning any. It’s a proud moment for Colgan, but really it’s all about the team’s performance for me and we had a few other guys who wrestled well, too.”
One Colgan wrestler who has grappled well the entire season is senior Isaiah Causey (195), who took a 41-1 record into his title match on Friday. Causey dueled Potomac senior Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte closely throughout before ultimately losing a tough 2-1 decision in double overtime when Ayi-Bonte managed a late escape to collect Potomac's only title.
Besides Lopez, Forest Park notched four other individual titles as sophomore Carson Miller (126), senior Brendan Marcy (145), sophomore Jack Bobeck (152) and senior Cade Eversley (220) each notched impressive victories, with Miller scoring a technical fall and Eversley notching one of just three pins in the finals by any team.
Team Scores
1. Woodbridge 246; 2. Forest Park 202; 3. Colgan 195.5; 4. Potomac 156; 5. Hylton 84; 6. Gar-Field 63.
Individual Results (Finals only)--106—Christopher Nguyen (Woodbridge) pinned Anthony Orlando (Forest Park), 4:30; 113—Brian Nguyen (Woodbridge) def. Jaylyn Byerson (Colgan) by decision, 10-9; 120—Samuel Congleton (Woodbridge) def. Khalil Boddie (Potomac) by technical fall, 17-0; 126—Carson Miller (Forest Park) def. Jason Blakely (Hylton), by technical fall, 17-2; 132—Levi Field (Colgan) def. John Adkinson (Woodbridge) by decision, 4-2; 138—Dominik Duran (Colgan) def. Carter Lyda (Woodbridge) by decision, 7-4; 145—Brendan Marcy (Forest Park) def. Jack Brinson (Woodbridge) by decision, 6-2; 152—Jack Bobeck (Forest Park) def. John Koroma (Potomac) by decision, 5-0; 160—Derick Dolla Costa (Woodbridge) pinned Wendyam Kabre (Potomac), 4:00; 170—Charlie Lopez (Forest Park) def. Joe Suriano (Colgan) by decision, 7-6; 182—Joel Diaz (Woodbridge) def. Matt Lochli (Colgan) by decision, 15-3; 195—Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte (Potomac) def. Isaiah Causey (Colgan) by decision, 2-1 (2OT); 220—Cade Eversley (Forest Park) pinned Kwadwo Acheampong (Woodbridge), 1:10; 285—Joshua Mancia (Woodbridge) def. Jason Klink (Forest Park) by decision, 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.