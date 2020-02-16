Woodbridge took home the Class 6 Region B wrestling title on Saturday afternoon, edging out second-place Forest Park by 19 points.
As the final results were announced at John Champe High School, Woodbridge senior Christopher Nguyen jumped off the ground, igniting the team celebration for the Vikings. Hours before, he also started their run towards the title, scoring an early pin in the 106-lb weight class over John Champe freshman Nick Marck.
Fellow senior Samuel Congleton followed Nguyen’s victory with one of his own in the 120-lb weight class, earning a 1–0 decision over Battlefield sophomore Dyson Dunham.
Although Riverbend went on a run midway through the event’s first-place matches, Woodbridge closed out the day strong. Senior Joel Diaz had perhaps the most thrilling win for Woodbridge, overcoming an early deficit to earn a major-decision victory over Patriot junior Connor Callaway.
“I wanted to set the pace and keep my intensity up all match,” Diaz said after taking photos with his teammates. “[Callaway] got that first takedown and it really sparked something in me.”
Joshua Mancia picked up the Vikings final first-place win, earning an 8–0 major decision victory over Stonewall Jackson sophomore Leon Olson.
“Our effort up and down the lineup was solid,” said Ty Knepp, Woodbridge’s head coach. “Getting six guys to the finals is big.”
Notably, seniors Derick Dalla Costa and Kwadwo Acheampong also wrestled in the first-place match but lost to their opponents. In total, eight different wrestlers finished in the top three places for the Vikings.
“We might not be the favorite to win states,” Diaz added, “ but we know the team we have and this is a really special group. We haven’t won regionals since 1991 and we’ve already done that, so we’re just gonna keep pressing forward.”
1. Woodbridge 155, 2. Forest Park 136, 3. Riverbend 116.5, 4. Colgan 112, 5. Battlefield 91.5, 6. Patriot 74.5, T7. John Champe 66, T7., Potomac 66, 9. Colonial Forge 61, 10. Osbourn 43, 11. Massaponax 21, 12. Stonewall Jackson 20, 13. Hylton 19, 14. Gar-Field 18, 15. Osbourn Park 12
Individual results (Finals only) — 106 — Christopher Nguyen (Woodbridge Senior) over Nick Marck (John Champe) by pin, 1:58; 113 — Austin Pollard (Colonial Forge) over Jordan Villareal (John Champe) by decision, 5–2; Samuel Congleton (Woodbridge Senior) over Dyson Dunham (Battlefield) by decision, 1–0; 126 — Clay Rankin (Riverbend) over Andrew Holladay (Osbourn) by decision, 2–0; 132 — Noah Taylor (Riverbend) over Daine Crouch (Battlefield) by decision, 6–4; 138 — Nathaniel Taylor (Riverbend) over Dominik Duran (Colgan) by major decision, 9–1; 145 — Brendan Marcy (Forest Park) over Major McCoy (Patriot) by pin, 3:54; 152 — Jack Bobeck (Forest Park) over Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot) by pin, 1:13; 160 — Lennon Soaper (Riverbend) over Derick Dalla Costa (Woodbridge Senior) by decision, 5–4; 170 — Charlie Lopez (Forest Park) over Alex Ward (Battlefield) by decision, 9–5; 182 — Joel Diaz (Woodbridge Senior) over Connor Callaway (Patriot) by major decision, 14–6; 195 — Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte (Potomac Senior) over Isaiah Causey (Colgan) by decision, 7–2; 220 — Cade Eversley (Forest Park) over Kwadwo Acheampong (Woodbridge Senior) by pin, 1:59; 285 — Joshua Mancia (Woodbridge Senior) over Leon Olson (Stonewall Jackson (Manassas) by major decision, 8–0.
