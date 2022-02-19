Robinson won its second straight Class 6 state wrestling title Saturday with 110 points at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex, while Woodbridge finished second with 107.5 points.
The Rams secured the championship in the final match of the night when Robinson’s Cooper Rudolph defeated Woodbridge’s Joshua Mancia in a 3-2 decision in the heavyweight division finals. This was Rudolph’s second straight state title at 285 pounds.
Mancia won the heavyweight state title two years ago as a sophomore. The two wrestled each other three times during the regular season with Rudolph winning the first matchup and Mancia the last two.
Woodbridge’s Tyler Tanev (29-5 overall record) won his second straight state title with a 7-4 decision over Forest Park’s Anthony Orlando in the 120-pound division. Woodbridge’s Jadon Stephens finished second to Justice’s Eli Reyes in a 4-3 decision in the 195-pound final.
The other two local state champions were Patriot’s Vincent Corvetto and Colgan’s Elijah Gonzalez.
A senior, Corvetto finished 36-0 for the season after defeating Washington-Liberty’s John Baker with a 6-0 decision in the 182-pound division. Baker entered the match with a 30-0 record.
Gonzalez won the 220-pound title with a 4-1 decision over Patriot’s Donovan Sprouse with a 4-1 decision. Gonzalez, a senior, finishes with a 16-2 record, while Sprouse, also a senior, finishes with a 34-3 record.
Woodbridge led after the first day with 67.5 points followed by Hayfield with 59 and Robinson with 55.5.
