BASEBALL
WOODBRIDGE 20, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): The Vikings finished third at the Jeff Baker Classic hosted by Gar-Field.
Aiden Ward tossed a no-hitter and struck out 13 in five innings. He walked four and allowed no earned runs.
Ethan Jackson and Brandon Rice each hit homers for Woodbridge (7-4). Jackson was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and five RBI. Rice was 1 for 4 with three RBI.
GAINESVILLE 2, CHANTILLY 1: Aaron Ritenour's walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth gave the Cardinals (3-5) the win at the Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One in Tysons.
Gainesville led 1-0 after five innings before Chantilly tied the game in the top of the sixth.
Caden Merritt and Gavin Elliot combined on 13 strikeouts for the Cardinals. Elliott got the win in relief. He pitched the final four innings, striking out four and allowing one walk, four hits and no earned runs.
Each team had five hits.
BATTLEFIELD 10, LORIS 3: The Bobcats (6-2) scored eight runs in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and win their third straight Wednesday at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach.
Joey Swekosky finished with three RBI for the game and J.P. Williams and Joey Wingard each had two RBI. Wingard was 3 for 4 with one run scored and Williams was 2 for 6 with two runs scored.
Jack Glennon got the win. He pitched the final two innings in relief, striking out two and allow no hits or runs.
FOREST PARK 10, LAKOTA 2: Hayden Bond went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two run scored and Alex Shelkin added two RBI as the Bruins (6-1) won their third straight at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Harrison Luddington earned the win. Starting the game, Luddington pitched four innings and gave up three hits, two runs and three walks and struck out five.
ALEXANDRIA CITY 3, OSBOURN 0 (nine innings): The Eagles (3-5) finished second at the Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School Wednesday after losing in the final in extra innings.
Ethan Hudson struck out 13 and allowed two hits, a walk and no runs in seven innings as the starter. Aidan Kiefer took the loss. He gave up one earned run, two hits and one walk and struck out three in two innings of relief.
Matt Haugh went 1 for 4 and Hudson was 1 for 4 with a double. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.
LIBERTY-BEALETON 3, HYLTON 2: The Bulldogs (1-7) lost when Liberty scored the game-winning run off a walk-of single in the bottom of the eighth at the Jeff Baker Classic.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 13, MASSAPONAX 4: For Colonial Forge, 5 goals by Cael Sandberg, 3 goals by Kevin McGowan, 2 goals by Joey Scullion, 2 goals by Ryan Bondgren and 1 goal for Mike Zant.
Please correct the last name for the Forest Park player Harrison Ludington. There is only one ‘d’ in the last name.
